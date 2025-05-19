AlmaLinux Day: Vancouver To Take Place August 9, 2025

AlmaLinux

Call for speakers is now open for AlmaLinux Day: Vancouver

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit organization that stewards the forever-free, community-owned and governed, open-source enterprise Linux operating system AlmaLinux OS, today announced it will host AlmaLinux Day: Vancouver on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at the Emily Carr University of Art + Design.Sessions begin at 9 a.m. and the day ends with a 5:45 p.m. networking event. As a community-powered event celebrating open-source, enterprise Linux and the people who make it possible, AlmaLinux Day: Vancouver is designed for sysadmins, developers, DevOps engineers, IT leaders and open-source enthusiasts.Slated to take place just before SIGGRAPH, an annual event for the VFX community, AlmaLinux Day: Vancouver will especially highlight the needs and use-cases of AlmaLinux for the VFX and post-production industry.Attendees who are running AlmaLinux in production, contributing upstream, or just curious about the ecosystem will find the day-long event a unique opportunity to attend numerous technical sessions, hear real-world case studies, and get up to speed on best practices in a vendor-neutral environment.Call for SpeakersThe call for speakers is now open for AlmaLinux Day: Vancouver. The deadline to submit a proposal is June 22, 2025. All submissions must abide by the AlmaLinux Day: Vancouver Code of Conduct and be sent through:Any questions surrounding speaker submissions should be emailed to aldv@almalinux.org.“AlmaLinux Day: Vancouver is designed to help us all build, learn and grow the future of open-source infrastructure in the VFX industry,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “We’re excited to offer this event as an opportunity to bring stellar talks, networking and collaboration to the region – not to mention deep dives into Linux, containers, automation and so much more. We’re anticipating a great line-up of sessions and hundreds of attendees at this first-ever such event in Vancouver.”About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.