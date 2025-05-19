F&G offering cash incentives to harvest rainbow and hybrid trout from the South Fork Snake

Turn in Your Catch Two Ways:

Bring in the rainbow and hybrid trout heads to the Fish and Game regional office in Idaho Falls, during regular business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winners will be notified and will receive money by mail. If anglers prefer to watch live as Fish and Game staff scan their fish for tags, bring fish heads to the office on the first Friday of each month during our live scan event.

Turn in rainbow and hybrid trout heads to freezers set up at Conant and Byington boat ramps (May through September only). Anglers are advised to fill out a contact form, available at these locations, so Fish and Game can notify winners by phone and send their money by mail.

South Fork Snake River Daily Bag Limits

Be sure to review the latest Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet for the South Fork of the Snake River, as rules and limits could change.

Donate Fillets

Fish and Game helps anglers donate their catch to local food banks and soup kitchens. If you would like to donate, please clean, fillet, and vacuum-seal your catch. Take them to the Fish and Game Regional Office in Idaho Falls during regular business hours. Donated fish not cleaned, filleted, and vacuum-sealed will not be accepted.

How it helps

This program was created at the request of anglers so they could contribute to cutthroat trout conservation and manage the threats from rainbow trout by increasing harvest. The South Fork Snake is one of the last major conservation strongholds for Idaho's state fish, but they are losing ground and only occupy 34% of their historical range in the lower Snake River drainage. Anglers willing to harvest rainbow trout can help change this trajectory.

For additional information, visit the South Fork Harvest Incentive web page.