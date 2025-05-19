Grand Prairie, Texas Students Win NFTE South Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

Students win $3,200 in Shark Tank-style pitch competition and advance to national finals

Dallas, TX, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global entrepreneurship education nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) has named five local student businesses as the winners of its annual South Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, hosted by Comerica Bank. The young entrepreneurs distinguished themselves through innovative business ideas, which they will present at the national finals in New York on Oct. 8 to compete for the National Champion title and cash prizes.

Competitors pitched their original business concepts to a panel of esteemed judges, including Melinda Chausse, Senior EVP and Chief Credit Officer at Comerica Bank; Lincoln Cohoon, Tax Principal at Ernst & Young LLP (EY US); Amari DeFrance, NFTE alumna and Marketing Coordinator for Workforce Development at the Dallas Independent School District; James McGee, President/Chair at Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation; and Kelli Vibert, VP, Client Services Leader at Fidelity Investments. They selected a first-place winner to receive $1,500, a second-place winner to receive $1,000, a third-place winner to receive $500, and two runners up to each receive $100.

1st Place: Kamsi Dukes & Aaira Masood from Grand Prairie School for the Highly Gifted in Grand Prairie, Texas , with their business idea Child Guardian, a watch that can ping a teacher’s phone in situations where problems, including bullying, arise.

from , with their business idea Child Guardian, a watch that can ping a teacher’s phone in situations where problems, including bullying, arise. 2nd Place: Jonathan Campos from Career Institute North in Dallas, Texas , with his business idea JC Productions, a premier drone service offering professional aerial cinematography.

from , with his business idea JC Productions, a premier drone service offering professional aerial cinematography. 3rd Place: J. Cruz Malagon & Raul Torres, Jr. from Price Career Institute in Dallas, Texas , with their business idea LittleLand Living, which provides simple, functional, and eco-friendly tiny homes that are affordable, customizable, and family friendly.

from , with their business idea LittleLand Living, which provides simple, functional, and eco-friendly tiny homes that are affordable, customizable, and family friendly. Runner up: Kevin Navarro from Nimitz High School in Irving, Texas , with his business idea Choose Bake Now, a cake baking service whose main mission is to provide cakes to those who are last-minute shoppers.

from , with his business idea Choose Bake Now, a cake baking service whose main mission is to provide cakes to those who are last-minute shoppers. Runner up: Lexi Hoffman from Henry Longfellow Career Exploration Academy in Dallas, Texas, with her business idea Lexi’s Sweet Treats, homemade dairy-free cookies that come in many flavors.

“We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our NFTE South students,” said Jennifer Lunt, NFTE South Lead Program Associate. “Their achievements are a testament to their innovation, resilience, and dedication—not only to their business ventures but also to the betterment of their communities. The level of excellence they brought to the competition far exceeded expectations, showcasing not just entrepreneurial talent, but also a profound sense of social responsibility. We also extend heartfelt gratitude to the passionate educators and supportive families who have guided and uplifted them along the way. NFTE South celebrates each of you!”

The event also honored individual Volunteer of the Year Meshell Baker and corporate Volunteer of the Year Fidelity Investments for their deep commitment to coaching and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The NFTE South Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge was presented by EY US, with signature support from Santander Bank and associate support from PayPal and Zuora.

About NFTE:

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

