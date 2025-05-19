Rising J-Pop Star Hana Kuro Drops Debut Video For 'Be Romantic' In Partnership With Iconic Japanese Candy Brand HI-CHEW®

Hana Kuro

Produced By Award Winning Producer Shannon McIntosh And Multi-Platinum Hitmaker Michael Africk, The Visual Marks A New Era in Global J-Pop

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J-Pop’s brightest new voice, Hana Kuro, has officially released the music video for her breakout debut single, “Be Romantic,” (Handcraft Entertainment/Virgin Records), a track that has already gained major traction on global streaming platforms. Produced by McIntosh Films, the production banner helmed by Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning producer Shannon McIntosh who is well known for her longtime collaboration with Quentin Tarantino on acclaimed films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Hateful Eight, and Michael Africk, multi-platinum producer, six-time Japan Gold Disc Award winner, and founder of Handcraft Entertainment—the music video is a fresh, emotionally honest glimpse into the world of a rising star redefining what it means to be global in the J-Pop space.In partnership with the iconic global candy brand HI-CHEW, the “Be Romantic” video seamlessly blends pop culture, nostalgia, and authenticity. Shot in a candid home-video style, the visual showcases Hana Kuro in her most natural and unfiltered form, inviting viewers into her world with disarming honesty and effortless charm.“‘Be Romantic’ isn’t just a song, it’s a feeling,” says Hana Kuro. “We wanted the video to reflect the kind of raw vulnerability that people rarely get to see in pop music. It’s about connection, and that begins with being real.”“HI-CHEWis all about sharing bold flavor and joyful experiences and this collaboration brings that to life in a vibrant, musical way. Teaming up with Hana and Handcraft Entertainment is an exciting way to help share the energy of J-Pop and celebrate the creativity and culture that inspire us,” said Joanne Hsu, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at HI-CHEWSince its release, “Be Romantic” has quickly become a fan favorite, and has earned prime placements on Sirius XM’s HITSBOUND (US), Spotify’s Fresh Finds UK & IE and Apple Music’s New Music Daily Korea, signaling Hana’s rapidly growing international appeal.The video’s collaboration with HI-CHEWadds a colorful, nostalgic twist that perfectly complements Hana’s youthful energy and playful aesthetic. It’s a fusion of music and brand storytelling that underscores the growing synergy between modern J-Pop and global pop culture.With Handcraft Entertainment at the helm, Hana Kuro is leading a bold new wave in J-Pop, one that’s open, authentic, and unbound by borders. As the genre continues to resonate worldwide, Hana stands as a beacon for a new generation of cross-cultural pop stars.Contact: Deborah Radel at DRPR, deborah@drpr.us

"Be Romantic" Music Video

