MDC invites public to care for native gardens and discover edible plants May 30 in Clinton

CLINTON, Mo. – A surprising number of plants are safe for people to eat, even some that are often considered weeds. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people to work alongside conservation staff to refresh a pollinator garden at the Clinton MDC office on Friday, May 30. Afterward, participants will learn how to identify edible plants from the ruffage and make food from them.

This program will be held in two overlapping sessions. Registration is required.

Register for the earlier morning session, 9 – 11 a.m., at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208730.

Register for the later morning session, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208731.

Participants should come prepared to work outdoors pulling weeds at this hands-on workshop. Bug spray and gardening hand tools will be provided, though people are welcome to bring their own preferred tools.

MDC Conservation Educator Ginger Miller will discuss planning, planting, and maintaining a native plant bed while working on one in real-time. After finishing the outdoor work, the group will identify and retain some wild-grown edible plants pulled up in the weeding process. Miller will then create a pesto from the plants as a snack to end the session.

Questions may be directed to Ginger Miller at ginger.miller@mdc.mo.gov. The Clinton MDC office is located at 2010 S 2nd St.



