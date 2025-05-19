MDC to hold free wildlife-friendly land management workshop June 7 at Linscomb Wildlife Area

Body

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. – A majority of the land in Missouri is privately owned, but it can still be managed effectively to attract and support native wildlife. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a free workshop for landowners to learn the best wildlife-friendly management practices from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at Linscomb Wildlife Area in St. Clair County.

This workshop will include an outdoor wagon tour showing examples of land management practices throughout the wildlife area. A free lunch will be provided.

While on the tour, MDC staff will discuss the following topics:

Watershed & Waterbody Management - Promoting water quality for aquatic and terrestrial life

Managing Woodlands - Learning timber stand improvement techniques and how prescribed fire benefits turkey and quail

Prairie Reconstruction - Learning to manage grasslands for health and establish pollinator plants

Registration is required and can be done by clicking the following link: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208253.

Contact MDC Private Land Conservationist Aimee Coy for any dietary needs or restrictions at aimee.coy@mdc.mo.gov.

To get to Linscomb Wildlife Area from El Dorado Springs, take Highway 82 northeast for 9 miles, turn left onto Route OO for 1.8 miles, then turn right onto SW 300 for 1.1 miles.