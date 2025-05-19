Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,026 in the last 365 days.

MDC to hold free wildlife-friendly land management workshop June 7 at Linscomb Wildlife Area

Body

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. – A majority of the land in Missouri is privately owned, but it can still be managed effectively to attract and support native wildlife. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a free workshop for landowners to learn the best wildlife-friendly management practices from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at Linscomb Wildlife Area in St. Clair County.

This workshop will include an outdoor wagon tour showing examples of land management practices throughout the wildlife area. A free lunch will be provided.

While on the tour, MDC staff will discuss the following topics:

Watershed & Waterbody Management - Promoting water quality for aquatic and terrestrial life

Managing Woodlands - Learning timber stand improvement techniques and how prescribed fire benefits turkey and quail

Prairie Reconstruction - Learning to manage grasslands for health and establish pollinator plants

Registration is required and can be done by clicking the following link: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208253.

Contact MDC Private Land Conservationist Aimee Coy for any dietary needs or restrictions at aimee.coy@mdc.mo.gov.

To get to Linscomb Wildlife Area from El Dorado Springs, take Highway 82 northeast for 9 miles, turn left onto Route OO for 1.8 miles, then turn right onto SW 300 for 1.1 miles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC to hold free wildlife-friendly land management workshop June 7 at Linscomb Wildlife Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more