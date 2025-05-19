PGD Eco Solutions, Inc. Announces Strategic Pivot to Become a SaaS-Based AI Technology Company

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PGD Eco Solutions Inc. (OTC Pink: PGDE) (“Company”) announces a transformational strategic pivot from its origins in renewable energy to a bold new mission as a technology company focused on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms.

The Company has internally developed a suite of proprietary AI technologies. With the soft launch of its first SaaS platform now live and gaining early traction, the Company is initiating entry into the spotlight with a clear vision: developing, purchasing, and acquiring to scale next-generation AI-driven SaaS solutions that address critical business and societal challenges.

“This is a ground-up reinvention. We’ve been quietly building high-potential AI tools, and with early customer engagement underway, we’re now positioned to scale. Our vision is to become a launchpad for powerful, AI-native SaaS products that deliver real-world impact,” states Paul Ogorek, CEO of PDG Eco Solutions, Inc.

Strategic Highlights:

- PGDE is transitioning into a SaaS AI technology generator, developing and nurturing scalable software products from concept to commercialization.

- Initial technologies developed have entered beta testing and will be finalizing beta testing and proceeding to a full product launch in the coming months; early beta tests have shown strong interest and early validation through test engagements.

- The Company will produce and create AI Technologies while evaluating strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions.

- PGDE intends to apply for an uplist, with a long-term goal of listing on a major exchange.

Upcoming Milestones:

- Public rollout of our first internally developed AI SaaS platform

- Launch of an updated investor presentation and new Company website

- Engagement with early-stage AI investors, venture groups, and analyst networks

- Final steps toward OTCQB compliance and listing

About PGD Eco Solutions Inc. (OTC Pink: PGDE):

PGD Eco Solutions (OTC Pink: PGDE) is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic transformation into a provider of AI-driven SaaS technologies. The Company focuses on building, launching, and scaling intelligent software products that solve meaningful problems through automation and machine learning - www.pgdecosolutions.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT:

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, this press release's statements are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

IR Contact:

Paul Ogorek

PGD Eco Solutions Inc.

paul@pgdecosolutions.com

727-656-7967

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cadf38f4-063b-4115-b21f-b9b95fdeb46c

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.