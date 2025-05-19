Build Wealth Without Worry: John Browning of Guardian Rock Wealth Hosts Virtual Event on Seven-Figure Retirement Strategies

John Browning Leads Virtual Session on Smart Money Moves for a Seven-Figure Retirement

Lisle, IL, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Rock Wealth, a boutique financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce a free virtual event hosted by its founder, John Browning. Titled "Build Wealth Without Worry: Smart Money Moves for a Seven-Figure Retirement," this event is scheduled for June 3, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM EDT. The session aims to provide attendees with a fresh perspective on retirement planning, emphasizing a value-based, purpose-driven approach.





John Browning, a seasoned Wall Street veteran and Amazon best-selling author of "Build a Life, not a Portfolio: A Guide to Your Financial Future Based on Your Personal Values," will guide participants through a session that goes beyond traditional financial metrics. The event will focus on aligning financial decisions with personal values, understanding the importance of peace of mind, and avoiding common retirement pitfalls.

Participants will explore the "Snowflake Theory" of personalized planning and learn why trusting a financial advisor can be a wise decision. The session is designed for pre-retirees, professionals in transition, or anyone seeking clarity around their long-term financial goals. Registration is free and open to the public at https://www.buildwealthwithbrowning.com.

"Too often, people approach retirement planning as a numbers game—when it should be a life strategy," says John Browning. "Money is just a tool. If used wisely, it can support what really matters—peace, joy, and time well spent."

With over two decades of experience in wealth management, Browning has assisted countless individuals in creating meaningful financial plans rooted in their core values. This virtual event will be part education, part reflection, and fully focused on empowering attendees to build lasting wealth without stress.

The "Build Wealth Without Worry" event is part of Browning's broader mission to make financial planning more human, holistic, and accessible. Following the session, attendees will have the opportunity to download additional free resources, including a retirement self-assessment worksheet and excerpts from Browning’s book. A Q&A session will also follow the presentation, allowing for deeper engagement.

John Browning, MBA and CSA, is the host of the "Building Your Life With John Browning" podcast and is available for interviews, podcasts, and expert commentary on retirement, financial strategy, and values-based planning.

About Guardian Rock Wealth



Guardian Rock Wealth is a boutique financial advisory firm founded and led by John Browning, a seasoned Wall Street veteran with over 30 years of experience managing billions in assets for major financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Invesco, Guggenheim, and Nuveen . The firm specializes in personalized, values-based wealth management, aiming to help individuals and families align their financial strategies with their personal goals and values.





