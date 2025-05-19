ASUS and Republic of Gamers Unleash Strix G, Zephyrus, and TUF Gaming Laptops with New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs

Expanded lineup includes new ROG Strix, Zephyrus, and ASUS TUF Gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPUs — with configurations available today

TORONTO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the arrival of new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs-equipped configurations across its acclaimed ROG Strix, Zephyrus, and TUF Gaming laptop families — now available in Canada.

This expanded lineup features the latest from NVIDIA, including cutting-edge graphics innovations like DLSS 4, and Frame Generation, delivering advanced ray tracing and AI-powered performance at more accessible price points. The new pre-order lineup includes Intel® and AMD-based ROG Strix G16 and G18, the ultra-portable Zephyrus G14 and G16, and the refreshed TUF Gaming A14, A16, A18, and F16 — including the TUF A18, the first-ever 18-inch laptop in the TUF Gaming series.

These models will begin rolling out from today through June, with select configurations available now through ASUS Shop and participating retail partners across Canada.

ROG Strix G16 & G18: Elite Performance for Every Gamer

Designed to unite squads and elevate competitive play, the new ROG Strix G16 and G18 deliver lightning-fast gaming and seamless content creation — powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 275HX or AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX Processor, and paired with the new NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU for stunning visuals and blazing performance — now at a more accessible price point.

Gamers can choose between Intel® or AMD configurations, with support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM to handle demanding multitasking and gameplay with ease.

Advanced Tri-Fan cooling, a full-width heatsink, and surround ventilation keep performance steady under pressure, while dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots — and PCIe Gen 5 support on Intel models — enable lightning-fast storage upgrades, all with tool-less access for hassle-free upgrades.

With customizable hotkeys, bold design, and serious specs, the Strix G16 and G18 are ready to help gamers rise to the top.

Topping it off, both models feature a vibrant ROG Nebula Display with up to 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage, delivering smooth, color-accurate visuals for both competitive gaming and creative work.

ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming Powerhouses

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 deliver the perfect combination of portability and power, designed for gamers and creators who require high performance on the go. Precision-crafted from CNC-milled aluminum, these laptops offer a durable, lightweight design that’s ready for any challenge. Weighing just 3.46 lbs (G14) and 4.30 lbs (G16), and measuring under 1.6 cm thin, they offer true mobility without compromising on power.

The G16 is equipped with up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 285H or AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 HX 350 Processor, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X 7467 memory and 1TB of PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD storage. The G14, on the other hand, features an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X 8000 memory, and 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD storage. Both models come with the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU, ensuring top-tier performance for AAA gaming, content creation, and smooth multitasking.

With its bold Slash Lighting, sleek finish, and cutting-edge power, the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are the ultimate choice for gamers and creators who demand performance, style, and durability.

TUF Gaming A18: The First of its Kind

TUF Gaming Alliance is excited to introduce the TUF Gaming A18, the first 18-inch laptop in the TUF Gaming lineup introduced during CES 2025. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 7 260 Processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU, the A18 delivers smooth, high-performance gaming and content creation. Equipped with up to 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM and 1TB of PCIe® Gen 4 storage, it ensures seamless multitasking, faster load times, and ample space for games, streams, and content.

The TUF Gaming A18 also boasts a stunning 18” display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering fluid visuals. The display features an extra-tall 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, making it perfect for both gaming and content creation.

The entire 2025 TUF Gaming lineup is built with next-gen technology, offering exceptional value and performance.

TUF Gaming F16 and A16: Gaming Redefined

The TUF Gaming A16 and F16 deliver exceptional performance for gamers who demand both power and durability. With up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX in the A16 or an Intel® Core™ i7 Processor 14650HX in the F16, these laptops are primed for AAA games and demanding creative tasks.

Both models are equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU, ensuring smooth gameplay and multitasking. The 2.5K, 165Hz display with 100% sRGB color accuracy offers vibrant visuals, while up to 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM and up to 1TB PCIe® Gen 4 storage guarantee seamless performance and fast load times.

Built with military-grade durability, the A16 and F16 feature 2nd Gen Arc Flow fans for optimal cooling and reduced noise, ensuring extended gaming sessions without compromise. With easy access to upgrades and a rugged design, these laptops are ready to perform in any environment.

TUF Gaming A14: Performance in a Portable Package

The TUF Gaming A14 brings next-gen NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU performance, powered by DLSS 4, AI-enhanced Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation.

Equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 Processor, 8 cores, 16 threads, and built-in AI capabilities, the A14 handles demanding games and multitasking effortlessly, including local AI tasks like hand gesture detection and Windows Copilot tools.

Weighing just 1.46kg (3.22 lbs) and only 1.69cm (0.67") thick, the A14 is ultraportable without compromising performance. With dual-channel LPDDR5 memory and two M.2 SSD slots, plus USB power delivery for easy charging, it offers both power and portability in a 14-inch laptop.

Pricing & Availability

The all-new ROG Strix G16, G18, ROG Zephyrus G16, G14 and ASUS TUF Gaming A18, A16, A14 and F16 laptops, featuring the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5060 graphics cards, are available starting from May 19th, 2025 for certain models.

You can now order through the ASUS Store and select retailers. Full availability will roll out through the ASUS Store, Amazon, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Costco, Memory Express, and Staples in Canada, continuing through late June.

For further details on availability, refer to the detailed specifications or contact your ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Strix G18

Config Model Name G815LM-BS96-CB G814PM-DS94-CA Marketing Name ROG Strix G18 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 275HX AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX Processor GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR7 Display 18-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10, 240 Hz, 500 nits Memory 32GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM

(2x SO-DIMM slots, maximum capacity 64GB) 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM

(2x SO-DIMM slots, maximum capacity 64GB) Storage 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD IO Ports 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ / power delivery / G-SYNC

1x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DisplayPort™ / power delivery

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x RJ45 LAN port 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x RJ45 LAN port

1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPort™ / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPort™ / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps) Webcam 1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello Battery 90 Whr Power Supply Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Weight 7.54 lbs (3.42kg) Dimensions (WxDxH) 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26" (39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm) Availability ASUS Store



Best Buy ASUS Store



Selected retailers Availability Date May 26, 2025 Late June 2025



ROG Strix G16

Config Model Name G614PM-CS96-CB G615LM-BS96-CB G615LM-DS94 G615JMR-RS96-CA G615JMR-SS74-CB G615JMR-AS73-CA Marketing Name ROG Strix G16 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX Intel® Core™ i9 Processor 14900HX Intel® Core™ i7 Processor 14650HX GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7 Display 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10, 240 Hz, 500 nits 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) 16:10, 165 Hz, 300 nits Memory 32GB (16 GB DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM x 2)

Max Capacity: 64GB 16GB DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM - Max Capacity: 64GB 32GB (16 GB DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM x 2)

Max Capacity: 64GB 16GB DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM - Max Capacity: 64GB Storage 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD 512GB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD IO Ports 1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPort™ / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps) 1x Thunderbolt™ 4 with support for DisplayPort™ / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps) IO Ports 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x RJ45 LAN port

1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPort™ / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps) Webcam 1080P FHD camera Battery 90 Whr Power Supply Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Weight 5.51 lbs (2.50 Kg) Dimensions (WxDxH) 13.94" x 10.39" x 0.89" ~ 1.20" (35.4 x 26.4 x 2.26 ~ 3.04 cm) Availability ASUS Store



Costco ASUS Store



Best Buy ASUS Store



Selected Retailers ASUS Store



Canada Computers ASUS Store



Staples ASUS Store



Amazon Availability Date End of June 2025 May 26, 2025 End of June 2025 June 9, 2025



ROG Zephyrus G16

Config Model Name GU605CM-BS96-CB GU605CM-DS94-CA GU605CM-CS76-CB GU605CM-BS74-CB GA605KM-RS76-CA Marketing Name ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Home Color Eclipse Grey Platinum White Platinum White Eclipse Grey Platinum White Weight 1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs) Dimensions 35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69") Display 16", ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 255H AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7 Memory 32 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) 16 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) 32 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) 16 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) 32 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1x Thunderbolt™ 4 with support for DisplayPort™ / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps) 1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPort™ / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps) IO Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s) Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal Availability ASUS Store



Best Buy ASUS Store



Selected Retailers ASUS Store



Costco ASUS Store



Best Buy ASUS Store



Canada Computers Availability Date May 26, 2025



ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)

Config Model Name GA403WM-BS96-CB GA403WM-DS94-CA Marketing Name ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Home Color Platinum White Weight 1.57 Kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.83 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72") Display 14", ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 3K (2880 x 1800), 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7 Memory 32 GB LPDDR5X 8000 (on board) 16 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II) Battery 73 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal Availability ASUS Store



Best Buy ASUS Store



Selected Retailers Availability date May 26, 2025



ASUS TUF Gaming A18

Config Model Name FA808UM-DS76-CA FA808UM-SS74-CB Marketing Name TUF Gaming A18 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor AMD® Ryzen™ 7 260 Processor GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7 Display 18" FHD+ (WUXGA, 1920x1200), 144Hz, 300 nits Memory 32GB DDR5-5600MHz 16GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD IO Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (supports DisplayPort™ with G-Sync/ Power Delivery)

1 x USB4® (supports DisplayPort™ with G-Sync)

2 x 3.2 gen 2 Type-A

1x USB2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x RJ45 LAN

1 x Audio jack Battery 90 Whr Power Supply Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal Weight 5.73 lbs (2.6 kg) Dimensions (WxDxH) 15.71" x 11.14" x 0.74" ~ 1.05" 39.9 x 28.3 x 1.89 ~ 2.67 cm Availability ASUS Store



Selected retailers ASUS Store



Staples Availability Date May 26, 2025 May 19, 2025



ASUS TUF Gaming A16

Config Model Name FA608PM-DS96-CA FA608UM-BS76-CB FA608PM-DS94-CA FA608UM-RS74-CA Marketing Name TUF Gaming F16 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX Processor AMD® Ryzen™ 7 260 Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX Processor AMD® Ryzen™ 7 260 Processor GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7 Display 16" FHD+ (WUXGA, 1920x1200), 165Hz, 300 nits Memory 32GB DDR5-5600MHz 16GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage Up to 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD IO Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (supports DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery)

1 x Thunderbolt 4® (supports DisplayPort™)

3 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x RJ45 LAN

1 x Audio jack Battery 90 Whr Power Supply Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal Weight 4.85 lbs (2.2kg) Dimensions (WxDxH) 13.94" x 10.59" x 0.70" ~ 1.07" (35.4 x 26.9 x 1.79 ~ 2.73 cm) Availability ASUS Store



Selected Retailers ASUS Store



Best Buy ASUS Store



Selected Retailers ASUS Store



Canada Computers Availability Date Late June 2025



ASUS TUF Gaming F16

Config Model Name FX608JMR-RS76-CA FX608JMR-CS76-CB FX608JMR-BS74-CB FX608JM-DS54-CA FX608JMR-AS73-CA Marketing Name TUF Gaming F16 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Intel® Core™ i7 Processor 14650HX Intel® Core™ i5 Processor 13450HX Intel® Core™ i7 Processor 14650HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7 Display 16" 2.5K (WQXGA, 2560x1600), 165Hz, 400 nits 16" FHD+ (WUXGA, 1920x1200), 165Hz, 300 nits Memory 32GB DDR5-5600MHz 16GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD IO Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (supports DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery)

1 x Thunderbolt 4® (supports DisplayPort™)

3 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x RJ45 LAN

1 x Audio jack Battery 90 Whr Power Supply Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal Weight 4.85 lbs (2.2kg) Dimensions (WxDxH) 13.94" x 10.59" x 0.70" ~ 1.07" (35.4 x 26.9 x 1.79 ~ 2.73 cm) Availability ASUS Store



Memory Express ASUS Store



Costco ASUS Store



Best Buy ASUS Store



Selected retailers ASUS Store



Amazon Availability Date May 19, 2025 Late June 2025 May 26, 2025 Late June 2025



ASUS TUF Gaming A14

Model Name FA401KM-DS74-CA Marketing Name ASUS TUF Gaming A14 Color Jaeger Gray Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 Processor Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7 Operating System Windows 11 Home Display 14" 2.5K (WQXGA, 2560x1600), 165Hz, IPS-level, anti-glare,

16:10, sRGB100%, 400 nits, 3 ms (overdrive support), 1000:1

Supports DDS & G-SYNC™ Memory 16 GB (2 x 8GB) LPDDR5X 7500 MHz (onboard memory) Storage 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD (pre-installed)



1 x additional M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD slot (empty) Keyboard White backlight chiclet keyboard Audio Dolby Atmos®

Hi-Res Audio

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation WiFi / Bluetooth WiFi 6E

Bluetooth® v5.3 I/O Ports 1 x USB4® (supports DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS II)

1 x Audio combo jack Battery 73 Wh AC Adapter 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 31.1 x 22.7 x 1.69 ~ 1.99 cm (12.24" x 8.94" x 0.67" ~ 0.78") Weight 1.46 Kg (3.22 lbs) Availability ASUS Store



Selected retailers Availability Date Late June 2025



NOTES TO EDITORS

Where to buy links:

ROG Strix G16 (G614): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g16-2025-g614/wtb/

ROG Strix G16 (G615): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g16-2025/wtb/

ROG Strix G18 (G814): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g18-2025-g814/wtb/

ROG Strix G18 (G815): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g18-2025/wtb/

ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2025-gu605/wtb/

ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2025-ga605/wtb/

ROG Zephyrus G14: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2025/wtb/

ASUS TUF Gaming A18: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-gaming/tuf-gaming/asus-tuf-gaming-a18-2025/

ASUS TUF Gaming A16: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-gaming/tuf-gaming/asus-tuf-gaming-a16-2025/

ASUS TUF Gaming F16: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-gaming/tuf-gaming/asus-tuf-gaming-f16-2025/

ASUS TUF Gaming A14: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-gaming/tuf-gaming/asus-tuf-gaming-a14-2025/



2025 ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/content/2025-rog-gaming-laptops/

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus_rog

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.x.com/asus

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3e0b907-5c67-4fc0-8e29-c3bd658690bb

PRESS CONTACTS Media Relations ASUS Canada media.ca@asus.com Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com

ASUS and Republic of Gamers Unleash Strix G, Zephyrus, and TUF Gaming Laptops with New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs Expanded lineup includes new ROG Strix, Zephyrus, and ASUS TUF Gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPUs — with configurations available today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.