DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center to Offer ‘Life in the Bay’ Youth Seining Program

DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center to offer four summer events from the “Life in the Bay” youth seining program /DNREC photo



Free Outdoor Adventure Program at Woodland Beach Has Four Outings Scheduled Throughout Summer

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center (AREC) invite families to participate in the popular summer outdoors program “Life in the Bay.” The program is geared toward children age 6 and older, but also is beckoning adults who want to learn more about the fish species and other aquatic creatures that inhabit the Delaware Bay.

AREC staff from the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife will be on hand at Woodland Beach to seine for aquatic life as found along the Delaware Bay shoreline, and to help participants discover and learn more about it. “Life in the Bay” program participants will be shown how to use a seine net to capture aquatic life, then have opportunity to view what’s been caught and to assist staff in releasing the catch from the seine.

“Life in the Bay” seining programs are scheduled for:

Wednesday, June 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 23, 4-5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 8, 4-5 p.m.

To ensure enough supplies are on hand for these free programs, pre-registration is required by going to the Education and Outreach Meetings and Events category on the DNREC Events Calendar. Closed-toed shoes are a must for participating in “Life in the Bay” with all other equipment to be provided by AREC staff.

For more information about AREC and other programs offered by the center, visit de.gov/arec.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###