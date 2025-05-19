New Book, Freedom Is Killing Our Liberty, Provides a How-To Guide for America’s Christians to Build Strong, Moral Communities Where Families Thrive

There’s hope for Christian families who worry America is on the wrong track. Pastor & Author A.Z. Adams offers practical guidance for individuals, families, and churches seeking to build resilient communities rooted in faith.

WACO, Texas, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas pastor A.Z. Adams has a powerful message for American Christians worried that America is on the wrong track: Starting today, you can build the world you want to live in by building resilient faith-based communities living by a shared moral code, the foundation of true liberty.

In his new book Freedom Is Killing Our Liberty, Adams, a pastor at Homestead Heritage, examines the factors that made America great, identifies how things started to go wrong, and provides an action plan to get our country back on track, one person, one family, one church community at a time.





“The problem may look enormous, but the solution consists of small, actionable steps Christians can take to improve the world around them,” said A.Z. Adams, author of Freedom Is Killing Our Liberty. “By creating a moral framework in our personal, family, and church community lives, we rebuild the culture necessary to support both freedom and liberty.”

Adams takes readers on a journey through American history and shows that our Constitution was not a blueprint to BUILD a moral society, but a guide FOR a moral society. In early America, founded by pilgrims and religious minorities fleeing persecution, this shared moral code was a given.

“Our founding fathers deeply understood that a society with both freedom and liberty could only exist if the citizens shared and practiced a common moral code,” said Adams. “In the absence of self-governance, politicians attempt to legislate and regulate morality, claiming that restricting liberty is necessary to preserve freedom, a path which always and quickly becomes totalitarian oppression.”

The key to restoring America’s greatness isn’t a new constitution, more government intervention, or additional social programs, but a return to the Christian values taught, practiced, and honored by everyday Americans in their homes, churches, and communities.

“To reclaim our nation, we must reclaim the moral foundations that made our nation great or risk losing the very freedoms we cherish,” said Adams.

Adams’ book provides both a historical perspective and practical guidance for individuals, families, and churches seeking to build resilient communities rooted in faith. Drawing from firsthand experience in a faith-based community, Freedom Is Killing Our Liberty is a call to action for safeguarding American liberty before it is too late.

“Don’t just hope for change – make it happen! The answer isn’t in Washington, DC, or your state capital; criticizing mass culture is no substitute for living a moral life,” said Adams. “Sow your seeds in the soil you prepare, not among thorns and rocks. Liberty begins at home, in our church, and our communities.”

Freedom Is Killing Our Liberty is now available for purchase at Amazon here and Homestead Press, here.

About the Author

Asahel “A.Z.” Adams is a husband, father, devoted teacher and preacher of the Gospel, sharing a message of hope and community with believers worldwide. He lectures on family and cultural topics, publishes numerous related papers, hosts the Evangel Life YouTube podcast, and leads ongoing leadership training. He lives with his wife, children, dogs, chickens, and sheep on 50 acres in Waco, Texas. He is a pastor, writer, and community leader in Homestead Heritage, a Bible-believing church community in Waco, Texas, dedicated to strong family values and simple living.

About Homestead Heritage

Homestead Heritage is a Bible-believing church community in Waco, Texas, dedicated to strong family values and simple living. We warmly invite you to visit our farm, eat at our top-rated restaurant, and let our award-winning artisans teach you their crafts. A trip here offers a window into a bygone era, reminiscent of a time before industrialization, when artisan shops thrived on excellence, crops were cultivated by the community for the community, and life centered around faith, family, and friendships.

We are proud of the life we’re building together, deeply rooted in Christian values and open to all. Welcome to Homestead Heritage—where the past enriches the future, and the spirit of community thrives.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact media@homesteadheritage.com.

Excerpts:

Freedom, once a noble ideal, has been hijacked—twisted to bind the authority of faith while unleashing humanity’s worst impulses. In exalting personal autonomy above all else, modern culture has fractured faith, severed community bonds, and unraveled the fabric of relationships, leaving individuals isolated and exposed.

Past generations had their struggles, their blindness, their brokenness. But why is it that now, at the height of “success” and prosperity, we find a world more plagued by violence, depression, broken relationships, and grief than ever before? Perhaps the only hope for America—or at least for Christian families—is to reclaim within the context of church community the faith, community, and interdependence we abandoned.

Outline of Practical Guidance for Building Resilient Faith-Based Communities

From “Freedom Is Killing Our Liberty”

For Individuals:

Deepen Your Faith – Commit to daily prayer, Bible study, and personal discipleship to strengthen your spiritual foundation. Live Simply & Intentionally – Reduce reliance on modern consumer culture by focusing on meaningful, faith-driven living. Develop Practical Skills – Learn traditional crafts, farming, or self-sufficient skills to contribute to a stronger local community. Engage in Service – Prioritize serving others in need, both within and beyond your faith community. Seek Like-Minded Fellowship – Surround yourself with others who share your values and commitment to biblical principles.



For Families:

Restore the Home as the Center of Faith & Learning – Make prayer, Scripture reading, and faith discussions a central part of daily life. Prioritize Strong Marriages & Parenting – Strengthen family bonds through intentional time, communication, and shared purpose. Reclaim Biblical Education – Consider homeschooling, Christian schooling, or supplementing education with faith-based teachings. Reduce Dependency on Secular Systems – Strive for economic and lifestyle independence by living debt-free and embracing sustainable practices. Engage in Multigenerational Living & Mentorship – Foster connections between grandparents, parents, and children to pass down wisdom and faith.



For Churches & Communities:

Cultivate a Strong Local Church Body – Prioritize discipleship, accountability, and biblical teaching within your congregation. Foster a Culture of Mutual Support – Build a community where members help one another in practical ways (food, childcare, financial aid, etc.). Emphasize Christian Stewardship – Promote responsible management of resources, land, and finances in alignment with biblical principles. Encourage Christian Entrepreneurship – Support businesses that uphold Christian values and contribute to the local economy. Create Alternative Institutions – Establish Christian-run schools, apprenticeship programs, and healthcare initiatives to strengthen the community’s independence.



Conclusion:

By implementing these principles, individuals, families, and churches can create resilient faith-based communities that uphold biblical values, foster deep connections, and safeguard America’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

