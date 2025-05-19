Maleic Anhydride Market Size to worth USD 7.16 Bn by 2032, Expanding at 5.8% CAGR, Driven by Rising Demand for Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Burlingame, CA, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global maleic anhydride market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.82 Bn in 2025. The market is expected to reach USD 7.16 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2025 to 2032, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights. The growth of the product market is primarily driven by the rising demand for unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), a key ingredient in fiberglass-reinforced resins. These resins are widely utilized in automotive and marine industries, as well as in construction applications such as sinks, countertops, and bathtubs.

Global Maleic Anhydride Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the maleic anhydride market size is forecast to total USD 4.82 Bn in 2025 and USD 7.16 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for maleic anhydride will likely increase at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on raw material, n-butane segment is expected to generate a revenue of around USD 2.68 Bn in 2025.

By applications, unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) segment is expected to account for around 36.3% of the global maleic anhydride market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific remains the leading consumer of maleic anhydride, owing to booming construction and automotive industries. The region is set to account for more than half of the global maleic anhydride market revenue share in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest maleic anhydride market analysis, North America is expected to exhibit fastest-growth during the assessment period. It will likely account for one-fourth of the total revenue share in the maleic anhydride market by 2025.

Rising Demand for Unsaturated Polyester Resins Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest maleic anhydride market report highlights prominent factors driving the industry’s growth. Increasing demand for unsaturated polyester resins from diverse industries is one such growth driver.

Maleic anhydride is mostly used as a vital raw material for producing unsaturated polyester resins. According to Coherent Market Insights, UPR segment is expected to account for nearly two-fifths of the global maleic anhydride consumption in 2025.

Unsaturated polyester resins are used in diverse applications, including vehicles, machinery, construction, and furniture. As demand for UPRs continues to rise in these applications, so will sales of maleic anhydride.

Health Concerns and Alternative Breakfast Options Limiting Market Growth

The future maleic anhydride market outlook appears optimistic, owing to expanding applications across various industries. However, availability of alternatives and environmental and health concerns might limit market growth to some extent.

Maleic anhydride is classified as a corrosive and hazardous chemical. It can cause eye damage, severe skin burns, and respiratory tract irritation, prompting regulatory bodies to implement stringent environmental regulations and occupational safety standards.

These regulations may pose a challenge to market growth by increasing compliance costs. They can also encourage shift towards safer alternatives, leading to reduced maleic anhydride market demand.

Maleic anhydride is also being replaced with fumaric acid and other alternative chemicals in applications like resins and coatings. This is expected to limit overall maleic anhydride market growth.

Robust Industrial Growth Unlocking New Opportunities for Companies

Countries like China, India, and the United States are witnessing rapid growth in construction and automotive industries. This expansion is expected to drive demand for maleic anhydride, which is widely used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs), coatings, adhesives, sealants, plasticizers, and lubricants.

Booming packaging and agricultural sectors will also create growth prospects for maleic anhydride manufacturers. This is due to growing usage of maleic anhydride in the production of BDO derivatives as well as its application in the synthesis of pesticides, herbicides, and plant growth regulators.

Emerging Maleic Anhydride Market Trends

Rising trend of using lightweight and corrosion-resistant materials in industries like automotive and construction is expected to boost the maleic acid market growth. This is due to growing usage of this chemical intermediate in the production of unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs), which are used in lightweight and corrosion-resistant composites.

Unsaturated polyester resins and 1,4-butanediol derived from maleic anhydride are widely used in car bodies, bumpers, and coatings. As the demand for advanced lightweight materials, triggered by surging popularity of electric vehicles, rises, so will consumption of maleic anhydride.

The target industry is witnessing a shift towards bio-based maleic anhydride. Companies are focusing on using renewable feedstocks to align with this trend as well as woo eco-conscious customers.

Leading maleic anhydride manufacturing companies are also expanding their presence through collaborations, acquisitions, and establishing new production plants. These strategic approaches will also contribute to the growth of maleic anhydride industry.

Analyst’s View

“The global maleic anhydride market is set to experience moderate growth, owing to expanding applications in construction, automotive, packaging, and agricultural chemical industries,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Maleic Anhydride Market

Event Description and Impact Growing Demand for Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Description: Expansion of industries like construction and automotive is creating high demand for unsaturated polyester resins. Impact: Increasing production of UPR boosts maleic anhydride demand. Advancements in Maleic Anhydride Production Technology Description: Companies are focusing on employing advanced production technologies for creating more efficient catalysts. Impact: These innovations improve production efficiency as well as reduce production costs, thereby positively impacting the maleic anhydride market value. Evolving Environmental Regulations Description: There is a growing emphasis on using sustainable production techniques in the chemical industry, including maleic anhydride manufacturing. Impact: Implementation of more stringent regulations will create growth opportunities for eco-friendly maleic anhydride producers.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in maleic anhydride market research report:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

DIC Corporation

Polynt S.p.A.

Kraton Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LANXESS AG

Eni S.p.A.

Wacker Chemie AG

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

GAIL (India) Limited

Nizhnekamskneftekhim



Key Developments

In September 2024, MAIRE’s NEXTCHEM subsidiary CONSER was awarded the contract for maleic anhydride plant in Oman by Al Baleed Petrochemical. The new plant will have a production capacity of about 50,000 tons of maleic anhydride per year. It is intended to meet the growing demand for maleic anhydride, an intermediate used for producing biodegradable plastics.

In August 2024, BASF signed an MoU with UPC Technology Corporation to strengthen strategic cooperation on the supply of plasticizer alcohol and catalysts for maleic anhydride (MA) and phthalic anhydride (PA).

