Tunlaw Industries, Bethesda Lactation, and breadsoda Host 'Threads of Hope' Clothing Drive to Support Women and Children

DC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tunlaw Industries, in partnership with Bethesda Lactation and breadsoda, will host Threads of Hope: Clothing Drive for Women and Children. It will be held Thursday, June 5, 2025 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at breadsoda, located at 2233 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20007. The event supports Women Giving Back, a nonprofit that provides free clothing to women and children in crisis.

Community members are encouraged to donate gently used or new clothing, shoes, and essentials for women and children. Top needs include:

• Boys’ clothing (sizes 2–8)

• New socks and underwear

• Women’s and children’s shoes

• Medical scrubs and professional attire

• Accessories such as purses, scarves, belts, and jewelry

Donations will support the Women Giving Back’s boutique, which serves over 1,200 women and children each month, aiding families transitioning from homelessness, domestic violence, and poverty.

"Threads of Hope is about more than clothing, it’s about restoring dignity and confidence," said Caitlin Lawrence, founder of Tunlaw Industries. "We believe in showing up for our neighbors, and this drive is a way to bring people together in service of something that truly matters."

Lauren Fain, owner of Bethesda Lactation, shared why she joined the initiative, “We work with women and families every day who are doing their best with limited resources. When I was invited to join this event, it felt like an extension of everything I stand for, compassion, care, and community support.”

Representing the host venue, the staff of breadsoda reflected on their community connection, “We love being part of this neighborhood and this is our way of giving back. If someone walks in with a bag of clothes and leaves knowing they’ve helped a family, that’s a good day.”

As an added contribution, breadsoda will donate 10% of event sales to support Women Giving Back.

The event will also feature Mystery Box Draws, where guests who bring a donation will have the opportunity to choose a sealed box containing a surprise gift.

For more details, donation guidelines, and online contribution options, visit:

www.tunlawindustries.com/threads-of-hope-clothing-drive

About Women Giving Back

Women Giving Back (WGB) is a nonprofit organization that supports women and children in crisis by providing quality clothing at no cost. Founded in 2007, WGB operates a boutique-like store where clients can shop for clothing with dignity. Its mission is to empower women and children to achieve stability and self-sufficiency by addressing their immediate needs and offering a supportive community. Through the generosity of donors and volunteers, WGB has served thousands of families, helping them regain confidence and hope for a brighter future. For more information, visit www.WomenGivingBack.org or email OpeningDoors@WomenGivingBack.org

About the Partners

Tunlaw Industries is a woman-owned small business based in Washington, D.C., specializing in human-centered strategy, communications, IT modernization, and design for government, business, and nonprofit organizations. Tunlaw transforms complexity into opportunity by helping organizations modernize, engage, and grow with purpose.

www.tunlawindustries.com

Bethesda Lactation is a woman-owned small business and locally trusted practice offering certified lactation consultation and postpartum support to families across the region. Bethesda Lactation empowers caregivers with education, encouragement, and personalized care in their early parenting journey.

www.bethesdalactation.com

breadsoda is a neighborhood bar and local favorite in Northwest Washington, D.C., known for its laid-back vibe, retro atmosphere, and classic bar games. A go-to spot for casual fun and friendly competition, guests can enjoy pool, ping pong, darts, and a wide selection of board games. With over 50 beers, including rotating drafts, and a menu of hearty sandwiches, breadsoda offers a welcoming space to relax, connect, and unwind.

www.breadsoda.com

Legal Disclaimer:

