Governor Hochul and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Leadership Welcome Back Riders to Rockaway-Bound A Trains

New York City Transit Alternative Service Operation

During the suspension of A and S train service, New York City Transit (NYCT) ran a robust service alternative operation to ensure riders got where they needed to go.

Led by Rockaways Service Lead Hugo Zamora, NYCT ran a fare-free shuttle train that served all stations on the peninsula between Far Rockaway and Rockaway Park. The shuttle had an on-time performance of 100 percent for 67 days and over 90 percent for 45 days. Over 100 free shuttle buses ran in place of the A train with the Q97 delivering nonstop trips between Howard Beach — JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av and the Q109 running between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Beach 67 St. Select QM15 buses were extended and QM16 and QM17s made additional peak trips. The Long Island Rail Road also offered heavily discounted fares at Far Rockaway Station.

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “We’re back and better than before! The A train and Rockaway Shuttle serve as a lifeline for our community and after this 5-month construction we have rebuilt and upgraded our trains infrastructure to ensure reliable service for years to come! Our entire community applauds the MTA for their diligent work and thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to our transportation needs in Rockaway and South Queens. All that’s left to say is — all aboard.”

Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson said, “Rockaway, we have an A train! For months, my neighbors pushed through snow with baby strollers, walkers, and more — commuting to school, work, home, and leisure. The shutdown brought major adjustments to our daily routines, from shuttle buses to the shuttle train. Now, the A train is finally back — and hopefully running on time! I'm proud to have successfully advocated for accommodations and enhanced services during the outage — improvements I hope the MTA continues, including the expanded express bus service for Rockaway residents. With updated signals and track work completed, we're witnessing a significant milestone: the return of full accessibility to the Rockaways. Resilience has always been the backbone of our community, especially as we recovered from the devastation of Hurricane Sandy. The restoration of A train service is a testament to our ongoing commitment to resilience, sustainability, and efficiency — values our Rockaway Peninsula community truly deserves. Let’s continue to celebrate this progress!”

New York City Council Member Selvena N. Brooks-Powers said, “I’m thrilled to welcome the return of A train service to the Rockaways. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul, MTA Chair Janno Lieber and New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow for ensuring this critical repair work was completed on time. My office worked closely with transit officials and my fellow elected leaders to elevate rider concerns and improve bus service during the outage. The restoration of full A train service is a win for our community, and I’ll continue fighting for reliable, resilient transit in the Rockaways and across our city.”