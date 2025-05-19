Titanium Dioxide Market worth USD 32.34 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Coherent Market Insights, The global titanium dioxide market is estimated to be valued at USD 21.23 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 32.34 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 to 2032. Rising investments in chloride-based production methods, along with the booming global construction industry, are expected to drive the growth of the titanium dioxide (TiO₂) market in the coming years. TiO₂ is extensively used in paints and coatings applications.

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global titanium dioxide market size is projected to grow from USD 21.23 Bn in 2025 to USD 32.34 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on grade, anatase segment is anticipated to account for more than half of the global titanium dioxide market share in 2025.

By carrier production process, sulfate segment is expected to account for nearly 3/5 of the total market share in 2025.

In terms of application, paints & coatings segment will likely account for a revenue of USD 9.70 Bn in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest titanium dioxide market analysis, Asia Pacific is set to retain its monopoly in the global market, generating revenues worth USD 9.17 Bn in 2025. This is attributable to rapid expansion of the industrial and residential sectors across nations like India and China.

Titanium dioxide consumption in North America is anticipated to increase significantly, driven by robust growth of automotive, manufacturing, and construction sectors. CMI projects North America to account for over one-fifth of the global titanium dioxide market revenue share in 2025.

High Titanium Dioxide Consumption in Paints & Coatings Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest titanium dioxide market report highlights prominent factors driving the industry’s growth. One such driver is the increasing consumption of titanium dioxide in paints and coatings.

Nations like the United States, China, and India are witnessing rapid growth in construction and automotive industries. This is expected to drive demand for high-performance paints and coatings made up of titanium dioxide.

Titanium dioxide is being increasingly used as a pigment in paints and coatings. This is mainly due to its exceptional whiteness, opacity, UV resistance, and other properties. Thus, greater the demand for paints and coatings in automotive, construction, and consumer goods industries, higher will be sales of titanium dioxide.

Regulatory Challenges and Availability of Substitutes Limited Growth

The future titanium dioxide market outlook appears optimistic, supported by rising demand across diverse industries, including paints & coatings and cosmetics. However, strict environmental regulations and availability of substitutes are limiting market growth.

Many governments are implementing stringent environmental regulations on mining and processing of titanium ores to reduce waste and pollution generation. This is negatively impacting the titanium dioxide market growth.

Some industries are also adopting alternative white pigments like kaolin, zinc oxide, and calcium carbonate due to their cost-effectiveness and other advantages. Growing usage of these alternatives might limit the titanium dioxide market demand in the coming years.

Expanding Usage of Titanium Dioxide in Food and Cosmetics Creating Opportunities

Titanium dioxide (TiO2) has long been used as a color additive in a variety of food products. Regulatory bodies like the U.S. FDA have approved titanium dioxide as safe for human consumption in small amounts. Thus, expansion of food processing industry, coupled with continuous usage of titanium dioxide as a food color, is expected to create growth avenues for manufacturers.

However, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has banned titanium dioxide in food due to safety concerns. This will create both challenges and innovation opportunities for titanium dioxide manufacturers.

Titanium dioxide is also widely used in cosmetic products like sunscreens, foundations, and skincare items. This is due to its UV-blocking properties, opacity, and skin-friendly characteristics. Rising demand for these cosmetic products will likely foster growth of the titanium dioxide market in the coming years.

Emerging Titanium Dioxide Market Trends

Rising usage of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) in plastics to enhance properties such as opacity, color, mechanical strength, and UV resistance is expected to boost sales growth. TiO₂ is widely used in applications including packaging, automotive, and consumer goods.

A key trend observed in the market is the development of titanium dioxide nanoparticles. Advancements in nanotechnology have paved way for the development of ultrafine and nano titanium dioxide. High adoption of nano TiO2 in advanced applications like sunscreens, photovoltaic cells, self-cleaning surfaces, drug delivery, and biosensors will benefit the industry.

Leading titanium dioxide companies are striving to reduce carbon footprint as well as promote circular economy practices. They are focusing on using more efficient and sustainable production of titanium dioxide. This will help them to woo eco-conscious customers.

Analyst’s View

“The global titanium dioxide market is expected to grow rapidly, owing to expanding usage of titanium dioxide across diverse industries,” said senior analyst Yash Doshi. “Regulatory challenges and availability of substitutes are anticipated will to slow down market growth to some extent.”

Current Events and Their Impact on the Titanium Dioxide Market

Event Description and Impact Booming Construction and Automotive Sectors Across Developing Nations Description: Automotive and construction industries across China and India are experiencing rapid growth. Impact: Increased demand for titanium dioxide in construction, automotive coatings, and plastics will drive sales growth. Advancements in Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Description: Companies are developing nano-sized titanium dioxide for enhanced performance. Impact: Novel applications of nano titanium dioxide will create lucrative growth opportunities for companies. Shift Towards Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products Description: Consumers are showing a keen interest in environmentally friendly products. Impact: Increased demand for titanium dioxide in eco-friendly coatings and packaging materials will foster market growth.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in titanium dioxide market research report:

Sachtleben Chemie GmbH

Tronox Holdings plc

Chemours Company

Huntsman Corporation

Venator Materials PLC

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Hexion Inc.

Lomon Billions Group

Barium & Chemicals, Inc.

Cristal (a subsidiary of Tronox)

Yunnan Tin Company Limited

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

National Titanium Dioxide Company Ltd.



Key Developments

In February 2025, The Chemours Company introduced Ti-Pure TS-6706, a TMP/TME-free version of Ti-Pure R-706, its flagship universal titanium dioxide grade. The new product is ideal for a wide range of coating applications.

In March 2025, Venator unveiled a new TMP- and TME-free TIOXIDE TR81 grade. It is the company’s first in a series of reformulated TiO2 pigments engineered to help end users meet evolving regulations.

