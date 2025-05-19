Searchen Networks® Supports 2025 Pan-Mass Challenge, Joining Domain Industry Leaders in Fight Against Cancer
Searchen Networks® backs Elliot Silver’s 2025 PMC ride for Dana-Farber, marking its second year supporting the fight against cancer.
This marks the second consecutive year that Searchen Networks® has contributed to the cause, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to supporting cancer research and patient care.
The PMC is the nation’s most successful athletic fundraising event, having raised over $1 billion for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute since its inception in 1980. In 2025, the event will take place on August 2–3, with thousands of cyclists participating in routes ranging from 25 to 186 miles across Massachusetts. Silver and his team will don a customized cycling jersey featuring logos of domain industry sponsors, including Searchen Networks®, GoDaddy, Hilco Digital Assets, and others, symbolizing the industry’s collective commitment to cancer research and treatment.
“Supporting the Pan-Mass Challenge aligns with our company’s values and our commitment to making a positive impact,” said John Colascione, CEO of Searchen Networks®. “We are honored to support Elliot Silver’s efforts and contribute to the vital work of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.”
Searchen Networks®’ contribution not only supports a noble cause but also exemplifies the power of industry collaboration in driving meaningful change. The company’s logo will be prominently displayed on the 2025 Domain Industry PMC Jersey, serving as a testament to its dedication to corporate social responsibility.
For more information about the Pan-Mass Challenge and how to support, please visit https://www.pmc.org
About Searchen Networks®
Searchen Networks® is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, website development, and webmaster services. With a client-focused, results-driven approach, Searchen helps businesses improve online visibility, increase qualified traffic, and generate measurable growth.
For more information about Searchen Networks®, please visit https://www.searchen.com
