In March, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into Superior Insurance for allegedly using private investigators to perform surveillance and gather potentially confidential information on lawmakers, journalists, and private citizens with pending insurance claims against Superior.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office (“OAG”) promptly sent Civil Investigative Demands requiring Superior to provide documents to the OAG and assigned the Consumer Protection Division and the Health Programs Enforcement Division to review the documents and conduct the investigation. Both divisions completed the expedited investigation and have closed their investigation based on the evidence available at this time.

Superior’s activities involved researching and consolidating publicly available documents into internal reports, which does not violate Texas law. Documents obtained by the OAG reveal that Superior hired an outside private investigation firm to prepare reports on third parties that interacted with Superior in various commercial and governmental contexts. The investigation concluded that those reports were limited to publicly available information, including internet search information, public information pulled from subscription databases, Texas Ethics Commission filings, and other publicly available information. There was no evidence of any surveillance or violation of privacy discovered or indicated within the investigation, nor was any privately held or confidential information, such as protected health information, included in the reports.