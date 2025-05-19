Precision Vision London Pioneers Advanced Laser Technology for Enhanced Patient Outcomes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Vision London today announced the successful implementation of enhanced protocols using the SCHWIND AMARIS® 1050RS laser system, representing one of the UK's most advanced approaches to laser eye surgery. This development comes as technological innovation continues to drive significant growth in the optical care sector.

"By continuously refining our techniques with this advanced technology, we're able to achieve outcomes that weren't possible just a few years ago," said Dr. CT Pillai, lead surgeon at Precision Vision London with over 30 years of experience and 50,000 procedures completed. "Our patients are experiencing faster recovery times and even better visual results."

The enhanced approach has shown particular benefits for patients with complex prescriptions, with 95% of patients achieving 20:20 vision or better. The clinic has documented remarkable improvements in:

- Recovery time reduction of up to 30%

- Enhanced precision for astigmatism correction

- Improved outcomes for patients previously considered unsuitable candidates

"The difference in my vision after surgery at Precision Vision London is nothing short of life-changing," said by a patient, after recent recipient of the procedure. "After years of thick glasses, I now have perfect vision without any corrective lenses."

About Precision Vision London:

Precision Vision London is a premier eye clinic located at Harley Street, offering comprehensive vision correction procedures including Laser Eye Surgery, Implantable Contact Lens Surgery, Lens Replacement Surgery, and specialized treatments for conditions like Keratoconus. Led by renowned surgeon Dr. CT Pillai, the clinic combines advanced technology with personalized care to deliver exceptional outcomes.

