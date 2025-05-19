Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets Announces Second Hearing on the JFK Files and Government Obstruction

WASHINGTON—Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets Chairwoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) today announced the panel will hold a second hearing on “The JFK Files: Assessing Over 60 Years of the Federal Government’s Obstruction, Obfuscation, and Deception.” This hearing will build on the panel’s examination of files released about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and focus on the federal government’s lack of transparency surrounding the release of classified information. Members will hear new details from witnesses on key elements of the assassination and will examine the federal government’s role in restricting information of the American public’s interest.



“Americans are tired of the federal government’s deception and coverup of classified information that should have been made available years ago. We demand information on President Kennedy’s assassination and want to see more transparency from the federal government to win back the trust that has eroded over decades. By mandating the declassification of records on President Kennedy’s assassination, President Trump has been delivering on his promise to provide answers and accountability to the American people. This hearing will build on President Trump’s progress and examine one of the most consequential and tragic events in U.S. history,” said Task Force Chairwoman Luna.



WHAT: Task Force Hearing on “The JFK Files: Assessing Over 60 Years of the Federal Government’s Obstruction, Obfuscation, and Deception”



DATE: Tuesday, May 20, 2025



TIME: 2:00 p.m. ET



LOCATION: HVC-210 Capitol Visitor Center



WITNESSES:

Dr. Don Curtis, Doctor at Parkland Memorial Hospital

Mr. Dan Hardway, Former Select Committee on Assassinations Staff

Judge John Tunheim, Former Head of Assassinations Records Review Board

Mr. Douglas Horne, Former Assassination Records Review Board Staff

Mr. Abraham Bolden, Former U.S. Secret Service Agent

RSVP: Media wishing to attend the hearing must RSVP by Monday at 5pm ET. Email here to RSVP.

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.