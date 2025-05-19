Submit Release
Week Four of the International Code Council’s Building Safety Month Spotlights Building Safety Professionals

Learn more about how buildings and communities are directly impacted by building safety professionals

Washington, D.C., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Code Council’s Building Safety Month campaign continues in its fourth week by highlighting the important work of building safety professionals and the rewarding career paths available to those who want to make a difference in their communities.

Week Four: The Starting Lineup, outlines the roles of building safety professionals such as inspectors, building officials, plans examiners, permit technicians and fire marshals. Week Four also provides guidance on how to work with local building departments to ensure the safety of homes, businesses, schools and public buildings.

“Building safety professionals are the silent defenders of public safety,” said Code Council Board President David Spencer, CBO. “It’s a rewarding career that is always in-demand and has an incredible impact on our daily lives.”

Communities across the United States are issuing proclamations declaring May 2025 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here or submit one here.

To participate in Building Safety Month:

American Gas Association is the foundation sponsor of 2025 Building Safety Month. To learn about sponsorship, click here.  

