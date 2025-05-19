Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Size Worth $31.87 Million by 2031, with 9.7% CAGR | The Insight Partners

The report carries an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The non-emergency medical transportation market study focuses on an array of services that are expected to fuel the demand in the coming years.

US & Canada, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global non-emergency medical transportation market is growing with the increasing aging population and surging incidence of chronic diseases.

The Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the expansion of healthcare access. Top key players shaping the industry include ModivCare, Lyft, MTM Inc., Global Medical Response, Falck A/S, Transdev, FirstGroup PLC, Acadian Ambulance Service, Veyo, and Southeastrans . These companies are expanding through strategic partnerships, acquisitions.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The non-emergency medical transportation market is expected to reach US$ 31.87 Million by 2031 from US$ 16.71 Million in 2024; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Non-emergency medical transportation offers necessary transportation to patients who are not in urgent medical need but require help in reaching medical visits, treatments, or therapies. It covers services for those suffering from chronic conditions, disabilities, or the elderly. Technological advancements, including increased use of digital platforms, GPS navigation, and ride-sharing modes, have improved the efficiency and availability of services. Collaborations between medical service providers and ride-sharing organizations such as Uber and Lyft have improved the availability and timeliness of patient transport services. Consequently, the market is growing significantly, driven by demographic change, technological change, and expansion of healthcare access, thereby accentuating the importance of enabling patient mobility and healthcare provision.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 60% of people in America suffer from at least one chronic disease, and 40% of adults have two or more chronic diseases. The percentage of adults and children affected by chronic illnesses is rising. Besides being responsible for managing recurring medical bills, family members have to organize transportation since such patients need constant access to life-saving health care. Treating chronic conditions requires frequent visits by clinicians, access to drugs, and revising treatment regimens to ensure evidence-based practice. Yet, without adequate transportation, clinical delays are inevitable. Such care delays could lead to the worsening of chronic diseases or unaddressed healthcare needs, ultimately to negative health consequences. Such delays necessitate trustworthy patient transport, especially for terminal patients with chronic post-acute care management needs. While certain individuals may require therapies daily, others consult their doctors weekly. Arthritis, cardiac diseases, and neurological disorders cause temporary or lifelong immobility. It proves impossible for persons with chronic disease to drive, let alone access public transportation to medical care. Ordering an independent automobile is unaffordable, particularly for families with low-income brackets who do not possess any vehicle. NEMT is of enormous assistance to individuals, as such transportation is low-cost and exclusively tailored to support individuals with mobility issues and medical requirements. Additionally, the accessibility of NEMT supports individuals with long-term medical ailments in receiving life-sustaining treatments and health care services promptly. Thus, the increase in chronic conditions bolsters the growth of the non-emergency medical transportation market.

Strategic Initiatives by NEMT Companies: NEMT providers and transportation network companies (TNCs) are taking strategic steps toward enhancing care access. TNCs, for example, Uber or Lyft, have the on-demand ride-hailing feature and friendly mobile app, which can overcome the availability and scheduling challenges of NEMT services. They are creating new platforms and partnering with NEMT as well as solo healthcare service providers worldwide. In June 2024, Uber formally launched Uber Health, a platform designed to transport patients to their medical appointments, potentially cutting down on no-shows and improving punctuality. The effort is HIPAA-compliant and provides an affordable substitute for traditional taxi services, especially for smaller healthcare organizations with limited transportation resources. With its coverage in more than 250 US cities, Uber's healthcare-oriented platform expands access to NEMT. In January 2024, MediDrive, a CTG affiliate company, officially joined the NEMT space. The company is committed to resolving the complexities of taking patients to and from their healthcare visits and procedures. These strategic efforts aim at improving the efficiency of services, expanding patient accessibility, lowering operational expenses, and providing better integration with healthcare services. As the NEMT industry continues to expand, these efforts will be vital in the expansion of services and enhancing the quality of patient care.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the non-emergency medical transportation market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on service type, the non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented into private pay patient transportation, insurance-backed patient transportation, courier services, and others. The private pay patient transportation segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By facility, the market is segmented as intra-facility and inter-facility. The inter-facility segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2024.

As per application, the market is categorized into dialysis, routine doctor visits, mental health-related appointments, rehabilitation, and others. The mental health-related appointments segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of end user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, nursing homes, homecare settings, MCO & state agencies, healthcare payers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: MTM, Inc; AMR; Xpress Transportation; CJ Medical Transportation; VERIDA; ModivCare; Crothall Healthcare; Elite Medical Transport; Acadian Ambulance Service; Transdev; Ride Health; Roundtrip; Medical Answering Services, LLC; One Call; Stellar Transport; Abba Medical Transportation, LLC; Able Medical Transportation, Inc.; Life Ride; Mobility Transportation Services, Inc.; and ABC Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, LLC are major companies operating in the market.

Trending Topics: Integration of AI and Predictive Analytics, Adoption of Electric and Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Eco-Friendly Practices in NEMT Operations, and 6G Communication Technology: A Vision on Intelligent Healthcare.

Global Headlines on Non-Emergency Medical Transportation

Modivcare Unveils Integration Hub: Revolutionizing Access to NEMT Benefits

MTM to Expand Reach with Acquisition of Access2Care’s NEMT Business

Acadian Ambulance Acquires SouthernCross Ambulance





Conclusion

The non-emergency medical transportation market is growing, driven by an aging population, higher incidence of chronic diseases, and a trend toward value-based care. With more people needing regular access to healthcare services without hospitalization, the need for dependable transportation solutions is expanding. AI integration, app-based scheduling, and environmentally friendly vehicle fleets are optimizing operations and enhancing patient satisfaction. Government programs and healthcare reform initiatives facilitate inclusive transport access. Advances such as Uber Health and caregiver assistance tools are transforming the way patients and providers interact with NEMT services.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including NEMT service providers, government agencies, technology providers, and insurance companies —along with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





