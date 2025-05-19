SEPA Announces 2025-2026 Board Leadership and Welcomes New Board Member

Washington, D.C., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), a leading national nonprofit accelerating the U.S. transition to a clean, affordable, and resilient electricity system, today announced its 2025-2026 Board of Directors leadership team and the appointment of a new board member.

Guided by SEPA’s foundational pillars—Grid, Growth, and Globe—these accomplished leaders will help support a values-driven mission to drive collaborative, member-focused solutions that ensure the clean energy transformation is inclusive, impactful, and grounded in real-world innovation.

2025–2026 SEPA Board Leadership

Chair: Peter Muhoro, Ph.D.

Chief Strategy, Technology & Innovation Officer, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

Dr. Muhoro, an internationally recognized voice in utility innovation, grid modernization, and equitable energy access, will guide SEPA’s efforts to expand global engagement and leverage international best practices to drive innovation across the electric sector.

“One of SEPA’s greatest strengths is its ability to connect people, ideas, and innovations,” said Dr. Muhoro. “As Board Chair, I am committed to advancing solutions that move the industry beyond incremental change while ensuring that energy is delivered safely, affordably, reliably, and sustainably. I believe in building cross-border bridges to make the energy transition both inclusive and impactful.”

Chair Elect: Melissa Washington

Senior Vice President, Customer Operations and Strategic Initiatives, ComEd

A trailblazing executive with a strong record of aligning utility strategy with customer needs, operational excellence, and public policy, Washington brings a vital people-first perspective to SEPA’s work. As Chair Elect, she will play a key role in steering national conversations around demand management, affordability, and inclusive energy solutions.

Treasurer: Seth Frader-Thompson

President & Co-Founder, EnergyHub

A pioneer in distributed energy resource (DER) management and demand-side innovation, Frader-Thompson has redefined how utilities engage with customers to enhance grid reliability. As Treasurer, he will help ensure strong financial stewardship while offering valuable expertise on grid-edge intelligence, customer participation, and long-term system resilience.

Secretary: Scott Harden

SVP, Chief Technology Officer - Home & Distribution Software, Schneider Electric

A global leader in climate technology and industrial digitization, Harden brings deep technical expertise and a future-focused mindset to SEPA’s Board. As Secretary, he will support SEPA’s efforts to embed emerging technologies, AI-driven solutions, and scalable business models into its education programs, research initiatives, and member resources.

Governance Committee Chair: Hannah Bascom

Chief Growth and Commercial Officer, Uplight

A respected leader at the intersection of flexibility management, customer engagement, and market transformation, Bascom delivers innovative solutions that improve grid resiliency, reduce costs for customers and utilities, and accelerate decarbonization. As Governance Committee Chair, her experience in electrification, DERs, and policy partnerships will help SEPA align customer-driven strategies with a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

At-Large: Bryan Hannegan

President and CEO, Holy Cross Energy

From federal research to frontline utility operations, Hannegan brings a depth of experience that connects big-picture energy strategy with local, real-world implementation. His expertise in renewable integration, grid planning, and multi-stakeholder engagement will help SEPA deliver actionable and scalable clean energy solutions for its members.

At-Large: Alice Jackson

Vice President of Grid Modeling, Breakthrough Energy

A leader in utility transformation and long-range system planning, Jackson has held executive roles across generation, transmission, and distribution. Her expertise in energy policy, resource planning, and load forecasting will help SEPA anticipate infrastructure needs and support members through the demands of an electrified economy.

New Board Member Appointment

Salim (Sal) Salet

Vice President of Distribution Operations, PPL Electric Utilities

Salet joins the SEPA Board with extensive experience in engineering, smart grid infrastructure, and operational excellence. His leadership in modernizing distribution systems and integrating clean energy solutions will help advance SEPA’s mission to build a smarter, more reliable grid.

“I am honored to join my esteemed colleagues on SEPA’s Board of Directors during such an exciting and challenging time for the energy sector,” said Salet. “I look forward to collaborating with the group to meet challenges and advance strategic goals around decarbonization and building the grid of the future.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sal to SEPA’s Board of Directors,” said Sheri Givens, President and CEO of SEPA. “His ten-plus years of operations experience and deep understanding of the Mid-Atlantic region bring fresh perspective and real-world insight to our work. His leadership will be a valuable asset as we continue driving practical, scalable solutions for our members.

The collective expertise of our Board—in grid modernization, customer engagement, policy, and global innovation—will be instrumental as we execute SEPA’s 2025-2030 Strategic Plan. With their guidance, SEPA is well positioned to accelerate a clean energy transition that is resilient, equitable, and affordable for all.”

About SEPA:

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), a 501(c)(3) organization with over 1,000 members, drives collaboration across the electric power industry to accelerate the transition to a clean, affordable, and resilient electricity system for all. SEPA brings together utilities, policymakers, regulators, and technology providers through education, convening, and applied research to shape innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.sepapower.org.

Natalie Goldfarb Smart Electric Power Alliance 771-213-6988 ngoldfarb@sepapower.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.