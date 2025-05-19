Bitcoin & XRP Whales Take Profits And Move To XpFinance As The Ripple Project Fills Almost 20% of It’s Presale Softcap





VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTC & XRP investors are making strategic moves as they rotate profits into the highly anticipated XpFinance presale , rapidly filling almost 20% of its 100,000 XRP softcap in just days.

With XRP crashing to $2.3, Ripple whales and investors are taking profits and reallocating them to other Low cap XRP projects.



Against this backdrop, XpFinance has emerged as the go-to project on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), attracting major attention from influential XRP whales and savvy retail investors alike.

XRP Investors Eyeing True Decentralization

Despite XRP’s speed, low costs, and reliability, the ecosystem has historically lacked robust decentralized platforms for lending, borrowing, and passive yield generation.

XpFinance fills this critical void by launching XRPL’s first fully decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol.

The platform’s innovative approach allows users to maintain full custody of their XRP, eliminating the inherent risks of centralized platforms such as hidden fees, opaque management practices, and asset custody vulnerabilities.

With XRP whales increasingly cautious about centralized DeFi alternatives, the opportunity provided by XpFinance's non-custodial solution has become highly attractive driving substantial early presale demand.

Why XRP Whales are Betting Big on XpFinance

XpFinance offers a compelling suite of features uniquely positioned to accelerate XRPL’s DeFi growth:

Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing: Eliminate third-party risk and regain complete control of your Ripple assets, while enjoying instant, secure transactions on the XRPL.

Passive Income: XpFinance rewards $XPF holders with regular XRP staking yields, providing a stable, continuous source of passive income generated directly from transaction fees.

Reduced Borrowing Costs: Holding $XPF tokens substantially reduces borrowing rates, maximizing profitability and incentivizing platform engagement.

Community-Driven Governance: Token holders gain influence over platform development, voting on key protocol decisions, asset listings, and upgrades, ensuring community-aligned growth.

A Transparent Presale Advantage: Immediate 30% Upside

Unlike many XRPL projects, XpFinance’s presale model is transparent and investor-friendly.

Participants benefit from a fixed presale rate of 1 XRP = 200 XPF, clearly defining immediate value.

Upon conclusion, the token will list on XP Market, a prominent XRPL decentralized exchange, at a significantly higher price of 1 XRP = 140 XPF, offering presale participants an immediate 30% upside at launch.

This enticing presale structure is driving XRP investors who are fresh from profitable trades on tokens like Solana, Cardano, and Pi Network to rapidly move their capital into the promising XRPL DeFi frontier offered by XpFinance.

How to Join the XpFinance Presale

With almost 20,000 XRP already secured in just the first few days of the presale, analysts predict the XpFinance pre sale soft cap could sell out quickly.

Here’s how you can participate before it’s too late:

Buy XRP: Acquire XRP through trusted exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit).

Transfer To XRP Wallet: Move your XRP to a non-custodial XRPL wallet such as Xaman, XUMM, or Ledger.

Contribute to Presale: Visit the official presale page xp.finance/presale and send XRP to the provided presale address.

Set Your Trustline: Add the $XPF trustline to automatically receive your tokens upon presale conclusion.

Join the Xpfinance telegram community to stay updated on the latest development news and announcements

XpFinance Presale Details:

Presale Softcap: 100,000 XRP (Almost 20% filled already!)



Presale Hardcap: 300,000 XRP

Total Token Supply: 200 million $XPF

Presale Allocation: 60 million tokens (30%)

Presale Pricing: Fixed at 1 XRP = 200 XPF

DEX Listing Price: 1 XRP = 140 XPF (30% instant profit potential)

Don't Miss XRP’s Next Major DeFi Wave

The rapid presale momentum signals that XRP investors have found their next major opportunity in XpFinance’s revolutionary decentralized lending and borrowing model.

The project’s first-mover advantage and strong token utility suggest it could trigger a significant DeFi surge across the XRP ecosystem.

Join XRP whales and secure your early investment now.

Stay Connected With XpFinance:

Website: https://xp.finance

X: https://x.com/xpfinancexrp

Telegram: https://t.me/xpfinancexrp

Email: team@xp.finance

Contact:

Alex Carter

team@xp.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by XpFinance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d30c04a6-b8f1-430e-a802-936da14be86f

