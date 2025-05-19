Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NIKA) Markets Analysis and €8.5 Billion Projected Revenue

HENDERSON, Nev., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: NIKA) presents projected revenue for each market with exclusive distribution agreement.

NIKA has previously reported an estimated potential €7.9 billion in revenue from its distribution agreement in Nigeria1. With similar contact terms for the UAE, Ukraine, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria, NIKA will receive €1,980 per each set of ITV-1 with two sets necessary for one treatment. Although the UAE, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria have a low combined HIV numbers totaling around 7,100 people2 with a projected revenue of around €28,116,000, AIDS/HIV has become a serious problem in the MENA region due to high mortality associated with the disease3. The ease of use, effectiveness, and affordability of NIKA’s treatment will help alleviate this issue.

The war in Ukraine has exacerbated the country’s issue with HIV due to low stocks of life-saving drugs and potential treatment disruption to nearly 78% of HIV patients on ART4. With 158,803 registered people living with HIV in Ukraine5, NIKA can potentially generate around €628 million and aid with this humanitarian crisis.

“Although the markets of Ukraine, UAE, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq are not as big as Nigeria, our mission is to not only chase profits, but also provide better and affordable life-saving drugs to those who have their lives at risk as they would otherwise not have access to treatment,” explained Dimitar Savov, CEO of NIKA.

About Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NIKA) is a pharmaceutical company, specializing in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, and all diseases, for which strengthened cell immunity is of vital importance. NIKA's intellectual property includes six drugs in injection form – two of which have successfully undergone clinical trials with good treatment results – four drugs in tablet form, and eleven dietary supplements. NIKA’s goal is to not only achieve corporate profits, but to provide better and easier access to life-saving medicinal drugs and useful dietary supplements. Find more on www.nikapharmaceuticals.com.

