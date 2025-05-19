Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Size Worth USD 17.54 billion by 2031 at 9.1% CAGR | The Insight Partners

The report carries an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The digital PCR and real-time PCR market study focuses on an array of products and technologies that are expected to fuel the demand in the coming years.

US & Canada, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global digital PCR and real-time PCR market is witnessing substantial growth with the surging incidence of genetic and infectious diseases and rising investments in gene synthesis and PCR technologies.

The Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR market is experiencing significant growth driven by rising demand for precise genetic analysis in healthcare, research, and diagnostics. Digital PCR offers improved sensitivity and quantification, while Real-Time PCR is widely used for pathogen detection and gene expression analysis. Top key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Qiagen N.V., Takara Bio Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Agilent Technologies.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The digital PCR and real-time PCR market is expected to reach US$ 17.54 billion by 2031 from US$ 9.55 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) are sophisticated molecular biology methods applied to quantify DNA or RNA. qPCR, i.e., quantitative PCR, is used to amplify and simultaneously quantify a specific DNA sequence. It is achieved by using fluorescent dyes or probes that emit signals proportional to the amount of DNA generated in each cycle. qPCR is applied to analyze gene expression, detect mutations, and quantify pathogens. dPCR divides a sample into thousands of reactions, enabling quantification of target DNA or RNA molecules, particularly in low-abundance samples. The adoption of these techniques is increasing due to the demand for accurate and sensitive diagnostic devices in molecular biology. Advancements in dPCR, particularly chip and droplet-based technology, enhance sensitivity and accuracy. qPCR is also becoming increasingly popular since it can provide real-time monitoring of amplification, a demand that various applications have. As manufacturers innovate cutting-edge solutions, the landscape of molecular diagnostics will evolve, offering better functionality for researchers and clinicians. The overall demand is growing substantially as both technologies become more widespread and central to personalized medicine.



2. Increasing Advancements in PCR Technologies: PCR technology has been explored into non-conventional applications, making molecular diagnosis easier and faster. Digital and real-time PCR advancements diagnose diseases, identify viruses and bacteria, and aid forensic investigations. Researchers are trying to reduce test time using nanomaterials. In March 2023, the Center for Augmented Safety System with Intelligence, Sensing of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) announced the development of an ultrafast PCR technology by Dr. Sang Kyung Kim (Director) and Dr. Seungwon Jung's research team. The ultrafast PCR reduces the test duration by ten times compared to the previous test by using photothermal nanomaterials. The diagnostic performance of the new method is similar to the current test method and can be completed in 5 minutes. In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System, the first fully integrated dPCR system designed to provide accurate and consistent results within 90 minutes. Thus, technological advancements in PCR technologies propel the market growth.



3. Soaring Adoption of PCR Methods in Emerging Countries: In recent years, PCR has evolved as a diagnostic technology. The method enables healthcare professionals to diagnose infectious diseases and is considered an indispensable research and diagnostic tool. With emerging nations investing in enhancing healthcare infrastructure, there is a growing need for sophisticated diagnostic technologies to combat infectious diseases and cancer. The high sensitivity and precision of dPCR and qPCR make them vital for early diagnosis and customized treatment regimes. In addition, the economic viability of PCR technologies is rising as global players increase their foothold in emerging economies, placing these sophisticated diagnostic technologies within reach. Governments and healthcare providers are focusing on developing molecular diagnostics, further enhancing the need for PCR-based solutions. With the spread of chronic diseases and the increased interest in healthcare innovation, dPCR and qPCR adoption is expected to accelerate.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the digital PCR and real-time PCR market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





For Detailed Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Insights, Visit:

Market Segmentation

Based on products and services, the digital PCR and real-time PCR market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software & services. The reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By application, the market is categorized into infectious disease testing, oncology testing, blood screening, transplant diagnostics, and others. The infectious disease testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

Per end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research laboratories and academic institutes, forensic laboratories, and clinical research organizations. The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The digital PCR and real-time PCR market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Qiagen NV; Takara Bio, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Biomérieux SA.; Danaher Corporation; Abbott Laboratories; and Illumina are major companies operating in the market.

Trending Topics: AI-enhanced PCR for Precision Medicine, Integration of PCR with Next-Generation Sequencing, Point-Of-Care PCR Diagnostics, and Droplet Digital PCR Dominance.

Global Headlines on Digital PCR and Real-time PCR

Biomérieux Launches GENE-UP TYPER, an Innovative Diagnostic Solution for Food Industries to Rapidly Analyze the Root Cause of Contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Bio-Rad Offers to Acquire Digital PCR Developer Stilla Technologies.

Takara Bio Launches High-Throughput, Cost-Effective qPCR System to Advance Clinical Research.

QIAGEN Launches Novel Tools for Customizing Digital PCR Assays and NGS Panels for Microbial Analysis.





Conclusion

The demand for digital PCR and real-time PCR is driven by advances in molecular diagnostics and the need for accurate, sensitive testing techniques. The major factors supporting the market growth are the rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, technological advances that expand PCR capabilities, and the increasing use of point-of-care diagnostics. Advances in technology, including automation, microfluidics, and AI integration, are enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of PCR systems. The North American market dominates, based on its robust healthcare infrastructure and heavy investments in genomics as well as molecular diagnostics. The Asia Pacific market witnesses the highest growth rate, with the growing investment in healthcare and a higher incidence of disease. In conclusion, the digital PCR and real-time PCR market is set to expand based on evolving technologies, expanding healthcare demands, and investments in regions, making it a critical component in the future of molecular diagnostics.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including researchers and academic institutions, PCR machine manufacturers, healthcare and clinical laboratories, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies—along with valuable insights to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities successfully.





