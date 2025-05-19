Dr. Stacey Kevin Frick Selected to Appear on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on Times Square Today

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Stacey Kevin Frick, Founder of The Empowerment Revolution™ and widely recognized transformational strategist, has been selected to appear on the acclaimed show Times Square Today, airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country.

Hosted by Bob Guiney, Times Square Today highlights individuals making significant contributions in their fields through innovation, inspiration, and impact. Dr. Frick joins a prestigious lineup of thought leaders and changemakers who are reimagining success and leadership in the modern world.

“Each episode of Times Square Today gives us the chance to sit down with individuals who are doing truly meaningful work,” said Guiney. “Dr. Frick’s story of transformation and his work through The Empowerment Revolution™ are nothing short of inspirational. Conversations like these are what make this show so impactful for our audience.”

Dr. Stacey Kevin Frick’s appearance focuses on his unique journey from a high-powered medical career to launching a transformative movement that empowers high achievers to align their inner world with their outer success. Leveraging neuroscience, mindset coaching, and soul-centered leadership, Frick’s proprietary methodology helps individuals break free from limiting beliefs and rewrite their internal narratives.

Having served as CEO of a multi-hospital system and led multiple successful ventures, Dr. Frick is no stranger to external achievement. However, it was his pursuit of internal alignment that inspired The Empowerment Revolution™—a comprehensive approach designed to help professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs find fulfillment, clarity, and purpose beyond the traditional definitions of success.

About Dr. Stacey Kevin Frick:

Dr. Stacey Kevin Frick is a transformational strategist and empowerment architect dedicated to helping high achievers rewrite their internal narratives and align their lives with purpose and fulfillment.

After over 20 years in medicine and leading successful businesses, Dr. Frick now applies his expertise to guide others in unlocking their full potential. Known for his dynamic approach that blends neuroscience, emotional intelligence, and leadership development, he empowers clients to rise above both personal and professional barriers.

Dr. Frick is a sought-after speaker, author, life coach, and entrepreneur who specializes in cultivating self-confidence, transforming workplace culture, and fostering sustainable personal growth. His work is driven by a profound passion to help others transform pain into power and disconnection into purpose.

As co-author of Unstoppable with Lisa Nichols, Dr. Frick shares his personal journey from overcoming extreme childhood adversity to leading a life of empowered impact. His legacy is one of transformation—both within himself and those he serves.

