Global Asthma Drugs Market To Reach $31.98 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.2%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Asthma Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The asthma drugs market size has grown strongly in recent years, escalating from $23.96 billion in 2024 to $25.17 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%. The upward movement in the market can be attributed to environmental factors, increased respiratory disorders, lifestyle changes, and healthcare infrastructure development.

How Will The Asthma Drugs Market Shape in the Coming Years?

The asthma drugs market size is geared up to witness strong growth in the near future, expanding to $31.98 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. Factors such as rising air pollution levels, a growing aging population, increasing healthcare awareness, trends in personalized medicine, along with biopharmaceutical innovations are anticipated to fuel the market’s rise in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11924&type=smp

What Are The Key Market Drivers?

A surge in respiratory diseases is expected to give a massive boost to the asthma drug market. Respiratory diseases are medical conditions that affect the respiratory system, which includes the lungs, bronchi, trachea, larynx, pharynx, and nasal passages. The prevalence of such conditions creates a demand for asthma drugs, offering a solution to manage and alleviate associated symptoms.

Which Major Companies Are Operating in The Asthma Drugs Market?

Prominent companies operating in the asthma drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC., GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Their strategic moves, such as product innovation, have been instrumental in shaping the market dynamics.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asthma-drugs-global-market-report

What Are The Latest Trends in The Asthma Drugs Market?

Specific strategies such as advancements in fixed-dose combination FDC drugs are being employed by major companies in the market to enhance treatment efficacy and patient adherence. A fixed-dose combination FDC drug houses two or more active ingredients in a single dosage form, like a tablet, capsule, or inhaler.

How Is The Asthma Drugs Market Segmented?

The Asthma drugs market is segmented into various aspects:

1 By Type Of Asthma: Allergic, Non-Allergic

2 By Asthma Trigger Type: Adult-Onset Asthma, Child-Onset Asthma, Cough-Induced Asthma, Exercise-Induced Asthma, Occupational Asthma, Nocturnal Asthma, Steroid-Resistant Asthma

3 By Therapy: Preventive, Curative

4 By Drug Class: Bronchodilators, Monoclonal Antibodies, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Combination Drugs

5 By End-User: Asthma Patients, COPD Patients

Subsegments:

1 By Allergic: Inhaled Corticosteroids ICS, Leukotriene Receptor Antagonists LTRAs, Monoclonal Antibodies

2 By Non-Allergic: Short-Acting Beta Agonists SABAs, Long-Acting Beta Agonists LABAs, Oral Corticosteroids

The report offers an in-depth examination of these segments, assessing their individual performance and their impact on the overall market expansion.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Market?

In 2024, North America held the lion's share in the asthma drugs market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to outpace other regions and emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-hormonal-replacement-therapy-global-market-report

Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-benign-prostatic-hypertrophy-global-market-report



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, a market research and intelligence firm, has published more than 15000+ reports that span across 27 industries in 60+ geographies. The company is armed with 1,500,000 datasets and capitalizes on in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders to give you the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch with us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.