Krzysztof ‘Kris’ Garlewicz, Renowned Financial Bodyguard and Founder of ProsperiFi, to Appear on 'Wall Street Today'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krzysztof ‘Kris’ Garlewicz, President of ProsperiFi and one of the most trusted voices in modern wealth strategy, will be featured on the nationally broadcast program *Wall Street Today*, airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates across the U.S.

The program spotlights business leaders and financial experts shaping the future, and Kris is no exception. As Founder of ProsperiFi, a premier advisory firm serving family-owned businesses, Kris brings an unconventional, results-driven approach to wealth building. Known to clients as their *Financial Bodyguard*, he helps entrepreneurs turn complexity into clarity and cash flow into legacy.

In this televised feature, Kris will break down how high-performing individuals and business owners can align personal, professional, and financial priorities; creating wealth strategies that work just as hard as they do. He’ll also unpack how ProsperiFi’s unique system delivers customized, tax-efficient, and values-aligned plans that evolve with every season of life and business.

“Kris brings a rare blend of inspiration and precision to the conversation around financial planning,” said Wall Street Today host Bob Guiney. “He’s not just advising clients, he’s equipping them to own their future. That’s what this show is all about.”

Kris’s segment will cover the core pillars of ProsperiFi’s model, including:

- Long-term wealth planning and strategic tax reduction

- Business exit preparation and legacy design

- Estate and retirement planning with family harmony in mind

- Risk and investment systems engineered for durability and clarity

With decades of experience working with founders, families, and retirement plan sponsors, Kris leads a handpicked team committed to helping clients make bold, lasting decisions that are rooted in values, not volatility.

The episode is scheduled to air later this year, offering audiences a rare opportunity to hear from a financial leader who is redefining how family-owned businesses preserve, grow, and protect wealth across generations.



About Krzysztof ‘Kris’ Garlewicz:

Kris Garlewicz is the Founder and President of ProsperiFi, a wealth advisory firm built for builders - serving business owners who want to scale, simplify, and secure their financial future. A Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist® (CRPS®), Kris is known for blending Wall Street intellect with Main Street values.

He holds a degree in Finance and Economics from the University of Illinois and completed advanced financial planning studies at Northwestern University. At ProsperiFi, Kris leads with one mission: to act as a Financial Bodyguard, engineering systems that safeguard wealth, protect families, and build legacies that last.

To learn more, please visit www.ProsperiFi.com

