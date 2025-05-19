Arbor Biotechnologies Appoints Don Haut, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer

Seasoned biopharma executive brings more than twenty years of business development, strategy, and operational expertise to Arbor’s leadership team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Don Haut, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for leading corporate strategy and business development initiatives as Arbor advances its wholly owned portfolio of novel gene editing therapeutics targeting liver and central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

“Don joins us at an exciting time as we advance our lead program, ABO-101, into the clinic and progress our broader pipeline of gene editing therapeutics,” said Devyn Smith, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arbor Biotechnologies. “His extensive expertise in executing transactions and building strategic partnerships across diverse modalities and therapeutic areas will be invaluable as we leverage our differentiated gene editing capabilities to fuel a new generation of potentially curative genetic medicines.”

Dr. Haut brings more than two decades of experience in the life sciences industry as a business development leader, contributing to the advancement of multiple drugs and devices. Before joining Arbor, Dr. Haut served as Chief Business Officer at EG-427, a French biotechnology company developing gene therapies for chronic diseases. He was also previously Chief Executive Officer of Carmine Therapeutics and Chief Business Officer of Asklepios Biosciences (AskBio), where he was instrumental in the company’s acquisition by Bayer. Dr. Haut formerly held leadership roles at Sherlock Biosciences, Histogenics, the Medicines Company, and Lane-4 Advisors, during which he provided strategy and finance advice to several life sciences companies. He has executed over $8.5 billion in global transactions spanning various therapeutic areas, modalities, and stages, and currently serves as a Board Chairman at IMMvention Therapeutics, and as an independent Director at Aspect Biosystems and Orthox, Ltd. Dr. Haut holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Missouri and an MBA from Washington University’s Olin School of Business.

“Arbor’s unique suite of gene editors and strong pipeline of differentiated therapeutics addressing liver and CNS diseases position the company to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals with serious genetic diseases,” said Dr. Haut, Chief Business Officer of Arbor. “I look forward to working with this talented team to progress the company’s mission of delivering transformative gene editing therapeutics to the patients who need them most.”

About Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.

Arbor Biotechnologies™, a clinical stage, next-generation gene editing company based in Cambridge, MA, is advancing a pipeline of novel gene editing therapeutics to address a wide range of genetic conditions – from the ultra-rare to the most common genetic diseases. The company’s unique suite of optimized gene editors, which is capable of approaches ranging from gene knockout, excisions, reverse transcriptase editing, and large gene insertion, goes beyond the limitations of early editing technologies to unlock access to new gene targets and has fueled a robust pipeline of first-in-class assets focused on diseases of high unmet need. With Arbor’s lead program, ABO-101 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1, progressing into clinical trials, the company continues to focus its research and development efforts on genomic diseases of the liver and CNS for which there are no existing functional cures. For more information, please visit: arbor.bio.

