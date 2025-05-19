TransPerfect Legal Announces Launch of Brainspace Integration for Reef Review

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced an integration between its Reef Review document review platform and Brainspace, Reveal’s interactive data analytics and AI technology. This combined solution empowers organizations to streamline their document review process and make smarter, data-driven decisions faster.

The integration of Brainspace with Reef Review enables lawyers to harness the power of continuous active learning, technology assisted review, email threading, and near-duplicate analysis to review vast datasets within Reef Review’s intuitive user interface.

Reveal CEO & Founder Wendell Jisa remarked, “Our collaboration with TransPerfect Legal and Reef Review combines the industry’s leading data analytics technology, Brainspace, with Reef Review’s intuitive and user-friendly document review platform.”

Key benefits of this integration include:

Continuous Active Learning: Leverage active learning techniques along with human review to continuously train and prioritize document review.

Leverage active learning techniques along with human review to continuously train and prioritize document review. Technology Assisted Review: Use predictive scores to materially accelerate document review under “TAR 1.0” or “TAR 2.0” models.

Use predictive scores to materially accelerate document review under “TAR 1.0” or “TAR 2.0” models. Email Threading: Automatically identify and organize email threads while suppressing “lesser-included” emails to streamline the document review process.

Automatically identify and organize email threads while suppressing “lesser-included” emails to streamline the document review process. Near-Duplicate Identification: Seamlessly isolate near-duplicate documents for expedited review and analysis.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Integrating TransPerfect Legal’s Reef Review platform with Brainspace enables organizations to supercharge their document review workflow in the industry’s fastest and most intuitive review platform.”

About Brainspace

Brainspace is Reveal’s leading AI-powered analytics platform specializing in data visualization, machine learning, and advanced data intelligence solutions. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Brainspace empowers organizations with the tools they need to unlock the full potential of their data. For more information, please visit www.revealdata.com/product/brainspace.

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is a global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting , eDiscovery and early data assessment , managed review and legal staffing , language services , deposition and trial support , and paper discovery , all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal’s suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.