OXON™ Technologies announces $400 million Clean Fuels Investment Program with the United Arab Emirates

NEVADA, NV, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXON Technologies (www.oxon-tech.com), a Nevada-based company with a breakthrough clean fuel technology named OXONtech™, has concluded a strategic agreement with Innovest Holding LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based company specializing in identifying and facilitating strategic investments for the UAE, to develop and implement a Clean Fuels Investment Program in the USA and UAE with the aim of extending the countries’ lead in low-carbon energy innovation. The estimated value of the program is up to $400 million over ten years.

The project will include a large investment in OXON™ Technologies, a Nevada, USA manufacturer of clean fuel technology. The agreement also covers purchase of OXONtech™ products to power next generation, clean fuels refined in the UAE. With this Clean Fuels Investment Program, the UAE will both support the growth of USA manufacturing and exports as well as expedite the transformation of the UAE into the global leader in clean fuels development and export.

This strategic program follows several years of successful collaboration between OXON™ Technologies, Innovest and UAE energy companies, and underscores the UAE's forward-thinking commitment to pioneering clean fuel and advanced chemical industries in both the United States and the UAE. The announcement was made during the Abu Dhabi "Make It In the Emirates 2025" event which highlights strategic investments and industrial partnerships, emphasizing the UAE’s vision for future growth and innovation.

Investment Program

This project will support the construction of two state-of-the-art industrial centers dedicated to advanced fuel enhancement solutions. The first, a greenfield manufacturing plant to be located in the United States, will produce OXONtech™ products on a large scale. Upon full start up in late 2027, the plant will support 625 new American jobs. The second, the UAE Center for Clean Fuel Excellence to be located in Al Ain, UAE, will focus on developing new formulations of clean fuels. Upon full start up in 2027, this center will support 250 new Emirati jobs.

OXON Products Purchase

As a key component of the Clean Fuels Investment Program, Innovest’s partners will purchase OXONtech™ products which will become a key component in refining and blending clean fuels for sale in the GCC and export from the UAE.

CEO of Innovest Mohammed Mahfouz said: “At Innovest, we believe in shaping the future through transformative, sustainable technologies. Our partnership with OXON Technologies to bring clean fuel tech to the UAE is more than an investment—it’s a commitment to clean energy leadership, national industrial growth, and global environmental impact. This venture is a testament to our vision of turning innovation into action and placing the UAE at the forefront of next-generation green fuel solutions. Together, we are not only reducing emissions and fuel consumption—we are igniting a new era of responsible energy manufacturing from the heart of the Emirates.”

Chief Executive of OXON™ Technologies, Andrew Lowenstein said: “Oxon Technologies welcomes this exciting next step in our two years of development and technology testing with our UAE partners. This program focuses our shared vision of sustainable economic growth, technological innovation, and global leadership in environmental responsibility.”

ENDS

Media contacts:

OXON™ Technologies

Andrew Turner | Nellie Bowcock | Tom Huddart

e. Oxon@camarco.co.uk

t. +44 (0) 7799 131618

About OXON™ Technologies

OXON™ Technologies, an American technology firm with worldwide presence, is focused on developing world leading solutions that reduce emissions and fuel consumption. After developing and patenting the OXONtech™ production process, the company’s Nevada-based team has launched OXON™Drive, OXON™Build and OXON™Mine products that can be easily integrated into existing fleet operations and are currently used in transport vehicles and construction equipment across five continents. For more information please visit: www.oxon-tech.com

About Innovest

Abu Dhabi-based Innovest Holding LLC is a next-generation investment firm leveraging deep rooted alliances with major UAE institutions and key holdings towards joint ventures and growth plans. Innovest is the brainchild of two entrepreneurial families converging their extensive backgrounds to form a powerhouse of investment expertise. Innovest invests at any stage, from seed financing through series B and beyond. Innovest's motto — Invent. Invest. Innovate. — embodies its commitment to identifying groundbreaking technologies, investing strategically, and driving innovation on a global scale.

