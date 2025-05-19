Home Affairs on immigration status of Timothy Omotoso

The Department of Home Affairs notes the departure of Timothy Oluseun Omotoso from South Africa to Nigeria from OR Tambo International Airport earlier this afternoon.

This comes after the Minister of Home Affairs rejected an application submitted by Omotoso in terms of section 8(7) of the Immigration Act that sought to overturn an earlier decision of the Department to declare Omotoso as a prohibited person. The Minister’s decision meant that Omotoso was illegally in the Republic of South Africa.

Upon his departure, Omotoso was still a prohibited person and given that he was illegally in the country, he was issued with a notification as an undesirable person, meaning that he will not be able to return to the country for five years.

On expiry of that five-year ban, he will have to apply for his prohibition to be uplifted in terms of section 29 of the Immigration Act.

The Department of Home Affairs continues to be guided by our unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law without fear or favour.

