Minister Dion George: Regional dialogue on revision of biodiversity strategies and action plans

Distinguished delegates, representatives from the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, African Union Commission, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Commonwealth, ladies and gentlemen

We have gathered here in the beautiful city of Cape Town for the regional dialogue for member states of the Southern African Development Community, the East African Community and other Anglophone countries on the update or revision of national and regional biodiversity strategies and action plans (NBSAPs).

In the African continent, our economies and cultures are intimately connected to our natural heritage, and as such, we therefore acutely feel any loss of biodiversity. More than 7,000 species across our continent face extinction. Every hectare of forest cleared, every waterway polluted, and every species lost diminishes not just our ecological wealth, but our economic potential.

Our shared vision and commitment are to ensure peace as a fundamental requirement for sustainable development. We are aware that conflict and instability are obstacles to the world’s economic, social and environmental progress, whilst deepening inequalities and weakening institutions.

This week-long dialogue is a key milestone in advancing the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF). The revision and updating of NBSAPs is a critical step in national planning for the implementation of the GBF. NBSAPs remain the primary vehicles for implementation of the Convention on Biological Diversity and its Protocols.

This regional dialogue offers an opportunity for countries that have already revised their NBSAPs to share good practices, address common challenges, and identify potential solutions. It is especially valuable for countries that have yet to initiate or are in the process of updating their NBSAPs, with a view to accelerating national implementation.

As it would be for other countries, South Africa is in the process of revising its 2015–2025 NBSAP with the intention of submitting the revised strategy ahead of COP 17, to be held in Yerevan, Armenia, in 2026.

The implementation of our revised NBSAP will be undertaken in accordance with South Africa’s national circumstances, priorities, and capabilities. The White Paper on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s Biodiversity was approved by Cabinet in March 2023, which serves as a key vehicle for the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The White Paper provides policy certainty and guidance in the conservation, sustainable use, and fair and equitable access and benefit sharing of South Africa's biodiversity – in order to contribute to the transformation of society, the well-being of people and nature, and to the prosperity of society nested within the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework Goals. This regional dialogue is therefore particularly timely and relevant for South Africa.

South Africa welcomes the support from GEF-7 and 8 in supporting the revision of NBSAPs and national reports. When we invest in biodiversity, we invest in water security, food security, climate resilience, and sustainable livelihoods. We invest in the foundation of human welfare. Let this workshop mark a turning point for Africa – where we move from lamenting what we're losing to building what we can gain.

South Africa has joined the NBSAP Accelerator Partnership with a view to receive technical support to implement its revised NBSAP. As a member of the Partnership, South Africa will host an in-country facilitator who will be fully funded by the Partnership.

South Africa is also hosting the Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency from 1 December 2024 to 30 November 2025 – only five years before the deadline of the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda.

The theme for South Africa’s G20 Presidency is “Solidarity, equality, sustainability.”

South Africa’s G20 Presidency comes at a time when the world is grappling with overlapping and mutually reinforcing crises, ranging from climate change and inequality to poverty, hunger, and geopolitical instability. As highlighted by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres during the April 2023 launch of the SDG Progress Report – only 12% of the SDG targets are on track, while more than 30% have stalled or regressed. Achieving the 2030 Agenda requires a fundamental paradigm shift, especially from G20 countries, to accelerate the implementation of practical solutions.

This shift must place inequality at the centre of economic policymaking – given its growing threat to global stability and prosperity, particularly in the Global South. Compounding this crisis is the lack of sustainable development financing, skewed control over critical resources, public health vulnerabilities, and debilitating debt burdens that constrain national development efforts.

In response, South Africa is fostering inclusive partnerships across all sectors of society, guided by the spirit of Ubuntu, which recognises that no nation can thrive in isolation. Our G20 Presidency embraces Ubuntu’s principle of shared humanity – “I am, because we are” – as the foundation for global cooperation.

This African philosophy underscores our belief that sustainable development, economic justice, and climate resilience must be achieved collectively. South Africa will use its Presidency to champion equitable solutions to pressing global challenges, reinforcing the 2030 Agenda’s transformative promise to leave no one behind.

The South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), an entity of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has been selected as one of the Technical and Scientific Cooperation (TSC) Support Centres and will serve nine of the sixteen member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), namely: Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, and Zimbabwe. In this role, SANBI is responsible for promoting and facilitating technical and scientific cooperation among member states to enable the effective use of science, technology, and innovation in support of implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans.

To date, the Technical and Scientific Cooperation Support Centre has secured seed funding to develop a programme of work on Target 3 (30x30 protected areas); Target 2 (ecosystem restoration), in close collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); and Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABS), with support from GIZ. Over 50 organisations have expressed interest in supporting SANBI’s role as a Technical and Scientific Cooperation Support Centre, particularly in facilitating matchmaking with partner institutions. In addition, SANBI is working with the French Development Agency to conduct a capacity needs assessment for member states, which will inform the development of the Technical and Scientific Cooperation’s workplan.

Distinguished delegates, as we set these ambitious targets, it is important to align these with commensurate resources and available technologies. As you are aware, the financing gap to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 from all sources is estimated at 200 billion US dollars annually. This is a challenge that we are facing, and we need to think innovatively on how to finance biodiversity beyond the traditional funding from national budgets.

I was fortunate to lead the South African Delegation to Santiago, Chile last week for the 6th BIOFIN Conference. As you might be aware, South Africa is one of the 41 initial countries that participated in the BIOFIN programme – this number has since increased to 133 countries.

It is worthwhile to provide insights into the innovative finance solutions that were developed in South Africa through the BIOFIN programme thus far as part of sharing experiences:

Improving the efficiency of fees and permits

Through the BIOFIN programme, a framework has been developed to guide a fee-setting process for biodiversity permits which enables cost recovery and value attribution to the natural resources. The basis for this work is that revenue from sources such as protected area gate fees, tourism concessions, conferencing facilities, fees and permits related to biodiversity can play an important role in supporting the financial sustainability of the conservation estate.

Reform of property rates

Through the programme, some municipalities have given rates relief to conservation areas, leading to funds saved which can be further invested into biodiversity conservation. The financial result of this has been 124,000 US dollars saved by conservation areas over the last three years. We were delighted to learn from the Botswana example, where their rate collection increased seven-fold.

Improving the effectiveness of biodiversity offsets

Through the BIOFIN programme, a biodiversity offset portal will be launched on 22 May 2025 as part of celebrating the International Day of Biodiversity. The offset portal, which will be publicly accessible, is aimed at improving the way offsets are conducted for the benefit of funding protected area management.

A biodiversity offset banking modality has been developed for SANParks. The finance solution is also a modality of ensuring private sector involvement in conservation.

Biodiversity sector investment portal

The biodiversity sector investment portal was launched in 2022 and formally handed over to the government of South Africa. The portal has been institutionalised within the department and established a biodiversity economy investment portal, officially recognised as an ongoing conduit of opportunities for investment in the small and medium enterprises. The DFFE has fully taken over the portal and allocated a budget towards its ongoing maintenance.

Colleagues, I leave you with the following:

Biodiversity is not a luxury; it is the foundation of our economies, our health, and our survival.

The clock to 2030 is ticking, and we cannot afford further delay. The time for planning is over – now is the time for bold, decisive action.

Protecting biodiversity means protecting our people. Every delayed NBSAP is a missed opportunity to invest in food security, climate resilience, and the well-being of future generations.

We have the knowledge, the vision, and the will. It’s time to own our narrative, shape our priorities, and implement the Global Biodiversity Framework with African solutions that work for our people and our ecosystems.

Strong NBSAPs are more than policy – they are strategic tools to unlock international finance, attract private investment, and guide public spending where it matters most. But a plan on paper is not enough – it must be matched by budgets and political commitment.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework was our promise to the planet. Now is the time to deliver with ambition, urgency, and unity.

Thank you.

