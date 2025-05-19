Minister Blade Nzimande announces members of Working Group on STI-WG

Background

On 2 May 2025, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, announced that he was in the process of appointing a Working Group on Science, Technology, and Innovation Funding (STI-WG), whose main purpose is to advise the Minister on the implications and impact of the recent withdrawal of funding by the USA government from key research and development programmes in South Africa.

Terms of reference and role of the Working Group

The terms of reference of the Working Group remain unchanged as per the Minister’s earlier announcement. They are reiterated as follows:

To analyse the impact and implications of the USA withdrawal of funds to South African public research and innovation

To analyse the current geo-political risks related to STI and how South Africa should position itself to deal with the current situation

To propose policy and strategic responses to enhance the long-term security and sustainability of the STI system and the role of the DSTIMembers of the Working Group

Minister Nzimande is pleased to formally announce that the process of appointing the members of the Working Group has been concluded, and that the Working Group comprises the following persons:

Dr Derrick Swartz – NMU, Working Group Chairperson Prof Ari Sitas – Acting Director, Institute of African Alternatives, Cape Town Prof Sarah Mosoetsa – CEO, Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) Dr Mlungisi Cele – CEO, National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI) Prof Francis Petersen – Chair, Universities South Africa Prof Thokozani Majozi – President and Chair, Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) Prof Sibusiso Moyo – Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Stellenbosch University Prof Ntobeko Ntusi – CEO, South African Medical Research Council Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo – CEO, National Research Foundation Prof Sibongile Muthwa – Vice-Chancellor, Nelson Mandela University Prof Xolisa Mtose – Vice-Chancellor, University of Zululand Dr Thulani Dlamini – CEO, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

As stated in the Minister’s initial statement, the Working Group is expected to provide the Minister with its first draft report within four weeks after assumption of the task, and the final report is expected by 30 June 2025.

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates