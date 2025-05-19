Qualifacts and Greenspace Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Measurement-Based Care in Behavioral Health

New Integration Brings Measurement-Based Care Directly into Qualifacts EHRs, Enhancing Clinical Insight and Client Outcomes

NASHVILLE, TN & Toronto, ON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced a strategic integration partnership with Greenspace Health, the market leader in Measurement-Based Care (MBC) technology and implementation. This collaboration embeds Greenspace’s MBC platform directly into Qualifacts’ Credible and CareLogic EHR solutions, empowering providers to seamlessly measure client progress and improve clinical outcomes, without adding complexity to clinician workflows. With integration plans for Qualifacts’ InSync EHR also underway, MBC will soon be available across all Qualifacts EHRs.

Together, Qualifacts and Greenspace are delivering an industry-leading MBC experience that optimizes workflows, enhances client engagement, and provides meaningful data to inform care decisions and drive continuous quality improvement. This integration also helps organizations meet key standards set by accrediting bodies, such as CARF and the Joint Commission, by embedding routine outcome measurement directly into clinical workflows. With automated assessment delivery and real-time insights across clients, clinicians, and programs, organizations can continually enhance the quality of care they deliver, while staying aligned with evolving accreditation requirements.

“Our mission has always been to deliver innovative, trusted tools that empower our clients to improve care quality and outcomes,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO at Qualifacts. “This integration reflects our mission in action, embedding Greenspace’s proven MBC solution directly into our EHR workflows. It reduces complexity for providers, empowers more informed care decisions, and helps organizations meet evolving quality standards. Many of our customers have already experienced the value of Greenspace, and we’re excited to deepen that impact through a seamless, fully integrated experience.”

Integrated with Qualifacts EHRs, Greenspace’s Measurement-Based Care Platform optimizes the collection and analysis of evidence-based assessments, allowing clinicians to consistently track client progress without manual data entry or the need for external tools.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Flexible Assessment Completion: Clients can complete assessments during or outside of sessions without needing to log in, driving higher completion rates and more reliable data to inform treatment decisions, clinical discussions, and quality improvement efforts.

Clinically-Meaningful Measurement: Providers can access real-time result visualizations and actionable insights directly in their EHR, supporting timely treatment decisions and data-informed care planning.

Real-Time Analytics and Outcome Dashboards: Clinical leaders are empowered with actionable data to identify off-track or at-risk clients, monitor clinician engagement and track program effectiveness. These insights support early intervention, clinical supervision, quality improvement and reporting for value-based care and accreditation.

“We’re excited to partner with Qualifacts to expand access to Measurement-Based Care and enhance its impact for providers and the communities they support," said Jeremy Weisz, CEO of Greenspace Health. “By integrating Greenspace directly into Qualifacts’ EHR platforms, we’re helping organizations consistently measure what matters most, while giving clinicians and clinical leaders the tools and information they need to deliver high-quality care, all in one place. With the EHR as their single source of clinical insight, providers can drive better outcomes with greater efficiency and confidence.”

Behavioral health organizations interested in implementing MBC through a Qualifacts integration are encouraged to attend our upcoming webinar, “Measurement-Based Care in Practice: Impact and Strategies for Implementation,” on Tuesday, June 17, at 2pm CT. REGISTER HERE.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

ABOUT GREENSPACE HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving the way that behavioral healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Their Measurement-Based Care Platforms enable mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent, evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient-reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly improve patient results while generating valuable data for organizations to enhance their quality of care. Greenspace’s MBC solutions have been implemented across over 500 community and private clinics, hospitals, payors, insurers and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better-coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about MBC, please visit greenspacehealth.com.

