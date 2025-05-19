Viva Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 22nd

Viva Gold invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viva Gold Corp (TSXV: VAU, OTCQB: VAUCF) (“Viva,” or the “Company”), the 100% owner and developer of the Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Hesketh will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Metals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 22nd , 2025.

DATE: May 22nd, 2025

TIME: 9:30 AM EDT

Recent Company Highlights

Successful drilling campaigns that continue to deliver high gold grades at shallow depths

Several meaningful catalysts on the horizon, including an updated resource and Preliminary Economic Analysis study

Viva plans to begin feasibility work and commence the 12-month permitting process later this year





About Viva Gold Corp.

The Tonopah project sits in the middle of gold mining country about a half hour drive south of the Round Mountain mine owned by Kinross Gold and controls a major land position on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Western Nevada. Viva has built a high confidence gold mineral resource at Tonopah since commencing work in 2018. The Company plans to update the resource model and initiate feasibility study in 2025, both of which are major catalysts and value creation events for shareholders.

Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year veteran in the mining space who has led the development and construction of eight other mines around the world throughout his career. James has surrounded himself with equally experienced mining professionals both on the management team and the board.

The Tonopah Gold Project, a potential open pit, heap leach/mill opportunity, has all the hallmarks of a successful mining development project with early access to high grade mineralization, tested gold recovery, and key infrastructure in place. The project is supported by compelling economic PEA study.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange “VAU”, on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva currently has ~145.5 million shares outstanding and boasts a best-in-class management team and board with decades of gold exploration and production experience. The Company is advancing its high-grade Tonopah Gold Project in mining friendly Nevada with the support of several institutional shareholders. More information can be found on https://www.sedarplus.ca and please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

Viva is committed to developing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible fashion. These values are aligned with management’s core values and permeate throughout our decision-making process.

