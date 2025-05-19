Green Builder Media Releases 2025 Sustainable Brand Index Results

Amid ongoing political turbulence, one thing remains clear: Professionals in the building industry continue to prioritize sustainability.

Lake City, Colo., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media is proud to announce the results of the 2025 Sustainable Brand Index, an annual benchmark that identifies the most recognized, trusted, and sustainability-driven companies in the residential construction sector.

Now in its 11th year, the Sustainable Brand Index provides critical insights for builders, architects, and specifiers looking to align their product choices with performance and sustainability goals. It also offers a roadmap for manufacturers aiming to improve market perception and trust.

The Index evaluates brand performance using a unique methodology that blends three weighted factors:

Brand Recognition – Frequency of positive mentions by industry professionals and consumers.



Perceived Sustainability – How readers rate a company’s environmental performance.



Public Sentiment – How favorably a brand is viewed by the public.





“These results give us a pulse on the brands that are not only marketing well but delivering real value, performance, and sustainable innovation,” says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. “The leaders on this list continue to move the needle on climate solutions, indoor health, building science, and material circularity.”

Here’s a Sampling of Top Performers:

Decking: Trex continues its unprecedented reign—marking 15 consecutive years at the top. Known for its recycled-content composite decking and durable, low-maintenance products, Trex dominated the field this year with a significant lead over competitors.

Trex continues its unprecedented reign—marking 15 consecutive years at the top. Known for its recycled-content composite decking and durable, low-maintenance products, Trex dominated the field this year with a significant lead over competitors. Siding: For the third year running, LP Building Solutions leads the Siding category, bolstered by strong word-of-mouth and customer satisfaction.

For the third year running, LP Building Solutions leads the Siding category, bolstered by strong word-of-mouth and customer satisfaction. Ventilation: Panasonic holds its place at No. 1 in Ventilation, thanks to its industry-leading Healthy Indoor Living Solutions portfolio—including ERVs, smart controls, and air purification systems.

Panasonic holds its place at No. 1 in Ventilation, thanks to its industry-leading Healthy Indoor Living Solutions portfolio—including ERVs, smart controls, and air purification systems. Hot Water Systems: Rheem claims the top spot again, maintaining a leadership position with reliable performance and brand trust.

Rheem claims the top spot again, maintaining a leadership position with reliable performance and brand trust. Appliances: LG continues to be perceived as the greenest appliance company, landing No. 1 yet again. The brand ranked in the top 3 across all categories and has maintained a podium finish for six consecutive years.

To explore the full 2025 Sustainable Brand Index, visit: https://www.greenbuildermedia.com/blog/2025-sustainable-brand-index

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.







