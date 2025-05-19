Vape and Go Launches Compliant, Refillable and Rechargeable Vapes in Response to United Kingdom’s Disposable Vape Ban

Preston, England, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vape and Go, the UK’s premier destination for high-quality vaping products and accessories, is happy to announce the launch of its compliant, refillable, and rechargeable alternative vapes in response to the United Kingdom’s disposable vape ban (https://www.gov.wales/single-use-vapes-ban-guidance-businesses), which will come into force on 1 June 2025.



Part of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the new ban covers the sale or supply of all single-use vapes online and in-store, including nicotine-free products, making them illegal across England, Wales, Scotland and N. Ireland from 1 June 2025. The ban aims to curb the use of vapes by under 18-year-olds and cut 5 million disposables tossed weekly, wasting lithium batteries and causing significant environmental impact.



Founded in 2018 with a mission to make quitting smoking easy, Vape and Go has earned an impressive reputation as a leading UK vape shop offering expert support, fast dispatch, and a premium shopping experience with access to a variety of bestselling vape brands, flavours, vape pods, and vape kits. To remain compliant with the upcoming ban, the online vape store is clearing its remaining single-use lines before 31 May 2025 and launching a selection of new refillable and rechargeable upgrades.



Some of these vapes include:



Hayati Pro Ultra Plus: The Hayati Pro Ultra Plus is a prefilled pod kit offering a blend of convenience and high-intensity flavours in a sleek, compact design. Engineered with a smart dual-flavour system and powered by a long-lasting battery, this advanced kit replaces the banned Hayati Pro Ultra to deliver over 25,000 puffs with smooth delivery and zero fuss.



Hayati Pro Max Plus: Replacing the Hayati Pro Max, the new compliant Hayati Pro Max Plus is designed for both new and seasoned vapers. Thanks to its advanced coil system and well-balanced Hayati 20mg nicotine strength, the high-performance vape delivers a satisfying draw and consistent vapour production. The high-performance vape boasts an eye-catching, portable design and is available in a variety of flavours, from fruity combinations to cool menthol blends.



IVG 2400: Expanding multi-pod devices for longer life, the IVG 2400 is a pocket-sized device that packs four prefilled 2ml pods into one sleek device. With mesh coil technology, the IVG 2400 delivers consistent vapour and rich flavour with every puff and provides an eco-friendly design that cuts plastic and battery waste by 75% compared to standard disposable vapes.



“The disposable vape ban is a win for the environment and for responsible vaping. We moved early to give customers hassle-free, refillable options that cut waste without sacrificing flavour,” said Salman Essap, Founder of Vape and Go.



From compliant refillable vape kits to nic salts and nicotine pouches, Vape and Go is committed to providing the best deals on vapes in the UK through a curated collection of the top vape brands and flavours to offer every customer performance, value, and satisfaction.



Vape and Go encourages individuals searching for a diverse range of high-quality, compliant vape products to visit its website today to browse the extensive collection.



About Vape and Go



Founded in 2018, Vape and Go has become renowned as the UK’s premier destination for high-quality vaping products and accessories. With a team of passionate vapers committed to helping smokers make the switch to a healthier alternative, Vape and Go offers a comprehensive experience tailored to meet the needs of every vaper, from beginners to pros.



More Information



To learn more about Vape and Go and the launch of its compliant, refillable and rechargeable alternatives in response to the United Kingdom’s disposable vape ban, please visit the website at https://www.vapeandgo.co.uk.



