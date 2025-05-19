Critical Metals Corp Releases Further Excellent Deep High-Grade Drilling Results on Tanbreez (TREO 0.48% & HREO 27%)

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, is pleased to publish for the first time the assay results of historical deep diamond drill holes DDH 009-13, DDH 001-13, DDH 012-13 DDH 003-13, DDH 015B-13 and DDH 015-13 drilled in 2013 from the Tanbreez Project in Greenland.

Commenting on the assay results, Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Company, said:

“These deep diamond drill hole results reveal exceptional assay outcomes and consistently showcase high-grade TREOs and HREOs, positioning Tanbreez as a world-class, unique and valuable rare earth deposit.”

“We believe these excellent high-grade drilling results present the Company with a compelling opportunity to increase our current 45MT Maiden Resource with future drilling programs. After recently announcing the MRE (mineral resource estimate) of ~45MT of REE’S @ 0.38% and the robust economic results from the Tanbreez Scoping Study showing the NPV of US$2.4 ~US$3.0 billion on a 10% and 8% discount and an IRR of 162% before tax, we are assembling a highly experienced team to advance the development plans for this game-changing asset.”

The Tanbreez Project is operated by Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S and is currently jointly owned by Critical Metals Corp., which currently holds a 42% interest with the right to increase that to 92.5% interest , European Lithium (7.5% interest) and Rimbal Pty Ltd (50.5% interest). The Company expects to increase its interest to 92.5% in the 4th quarter of 2025.

Future Resource Extension - Infill Drilling

The Company has applied to the Greenland MSLA (Mineral License and Safety Authority) for a Program of Works for the 2025 resource drilling programs aimed at upgrading the Inferred Resource to Indicated Resource category.

The applications have been lodged with the Greenland authorities and are well advanced. Critical Metals Corp is expecting to mobilize its drilling and exploration teams for the 2nd quarter of 2025.

The first stage of the infill resource drilling program will target the Fjord Deposit containing the 23 MT MRE footprint by extending drilling further to the north of the 16-diamond hole program from 2024.

The average target depth will be 40-50m drilling through the mineralised kakortokite bearing REE and metal oxides and 5m into the basal unit sanitizing mineralisation from the uneconomic grade phonolite tephry phonolite unit.

Confirmation of 2025 drilling will commence after reviewing the drill results from the 2024 program with the remaining 15 holes assay results expected to be reported shortly.

The second stage of the priority resource drilling program will target the Hill Zone Deposit containing 22.6MT MRE area by infilling drill lines between D306 -13 and DX-01 and DX-02 and DX-01 on the east to west margins over the current MRE footprint.

The target depth will be limited to 150m targeting continuous mineralisation to defined depth establishing a re-categorisation of Inferred to Indicated Resource upgrade.

As previously announced, the Company is currently re-assaying historical pulps stored in Perth and Greenland from some of the existing 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2024 drill, rock chip and bulk sampling for confirmation and check assay reconciliation. The pulp will be analysed by ALS Metallurgical Laboratory in Perth Western Australia and the results will be published when they become available. Further assay results are expected soon.

The Company continues to evaluate all available data from the previous owner’s data base and will publish results upon third party and in-house consultation.

The Company has engaged an Independent Resource Consultant who will report on the 2025 Resource Drilling and Resource Upgrade with the potential of increasing the current 45MT MRE if economic Mineralisation is discovered on the extension resource drill program.

Highlights – New Diamond Drill Hole Results

Drill Hole DDH-009-13

Drilled vertically to 64m from surface and intersected high - grade rare earths oxides averaging:

4786ppm (0.48% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO)) (“including averaged Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO) of 26%”),

1.91% ZrO 2 “zirconium oxide”,

“zirconium oxide”, 63ppm Ta 2 O 5 “tantalum pentoxide”,

O “tantalum pentoxide”, 1920.6ppm Nb 2 O 5 “niobium pentoxide”,

O “niobium pentoxide”, Mineralisation open at bottom of the hole,

Mineralisation average from surface to 64m downhole.

Drill DDH-009-13 was collared within the Hill Zone 22MT @ 0.33% REE Maiden Mineral Resource.

Drill Hole DDH-001-13

Drilled vertically to 51.5m from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths mineralisation averaging:

4308ppm (0.43% TREO) (“including averaged heavy rare HREO of 26%”),

1.7% ZrO 2 “zirconium oxide”,

“zirconium oxide”, 1748.5ppm Nb 2 O 5 “niobium pentoxide”,

O “niobium pentoxide”, Mineralisation open at bottom of the hole,

Mineralisation average from surface to 51.5m downhole.



Drill collar DDH-001-13 was collared within the Fjord 23.6MT @ 0.42% TREO Maiden Mineral Resource

Drill Hole DDH-012-13

Drilled vertically to 80m from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths mineralisation averaging:

3903ppm (0.39% TREO) (“including averaged heavy rare HREO of 27%”),

1.51% ZrO 2 “zirconium oxide”,

“zirconium oxide”, 1602.4ppm Nb 2 O 5 “niobium pentoxide”,

O “niobium pentoxide”, Mineralisation open at bottom of the hole,

Mineralisation average from surface to 80m downhole.



Drill collar DDH-012-13 was collared within the Fjord 22.6MT @ 0.43% TREO Maiden Mineral Resource

Drill Hole DDH-003-13

Drilled vertically to 52m from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths mineralisation averaging:

4140ppm (0.41% TREO) (“including averaged heavy rare HREO of 27%”),

1.6% ZrO 2 “zirconium oxide”

“zirconium oxide” 1787ppm Nb 2 O 5 “niobium pentoxide”,

O “niobium pentoxide”, Mineralisation open at bottom of the hole,

Mineralisation average from surface to 52m downhole.



Drill collar DDH-003-13 was collared within the Fjord 22.6MT @ 0.43% TREO Maiden Mineral Resource.

Drill Hole DDH-015B-13

Drilled vertically to 52m from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths mineralisation averaging:

3790ppm (0.38% TREO) (“including averaged heavy rare HREO of 27%”),

1.53% ZrO 2 “zirconium oxide”,

“zirconium oxide”, 3790ppm Nb 2 O 5 “niobium pentoxide”,

O “niobium pentoxide”, “Gallium oxide” was not assayed,

Mineralisation open at bottom of the hole,

Mineralisation average from surface to 52m downhole.

Drill collar DDH-015B-13 was collared within the Fjord 22.6MT @ 0.43% TREO Maiden Mineral Resource.

Drill Hole DDH-015A-13

Drilled vertically to 72m from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths mineralisation averaging:

4071ppm (0.41% TREO) (“including averaged heavy rare HREO of 27%”),

1.6% ZrO 2 “zirconium oxide”,

“zirconium oxide”, 1658.04ppm Nb 2 O 5 “niobium pentoxide”,

O “niobium pentoxide”, Mineralisation open at bottom of the hole,

Mineralisation average from surface to 72m downhole.



Drill collar DDH-015A-13 was collared within the Fjord 22.6MT @ 0.43% TREO Maiden Mineral Resource.

Recent Diamond Drill Hole Results Highlights

Drill Hole A1-24

Drilled vertically to 40m from surface and intersected high - grade rare earths and oxides averaging:

4,722.51ppm (0.47%TREO) (including 26.96% averaged heavy rare earth (“HREO”),

1.82% ZrO 2 “zirconium oxide”,

“zirconium oxide”, 130.92ppm Ta 2 O “tantalum pentoxide”,

O “tantalum pentoxide”, 1852.22ppm Nb 2 O 5 “niobium pentoxide”,

O “niobium pentoxide”, 393.68ppm HfO 2 “hafnium oxide”,

“hafnium oxide”, 101.67ppm Ga 2 O 3 “gallium oxide”,

O “gallium oxide”, Mineralisation open at bottom of the hole,

Mineralisation average from surface to 40m downhole.

Drill Hole DX-02

Drilled vertically to 195m from surface and intersected high - grade rare earths oxides averaging:

4211ppm (0.42% TREO) (“including averaged heavy rare HREO of 24%”),

0.91% ZrO 2 “zirconium oxide”,

“zirconium oxide”, 63ppm Ta 2 O 5 “tantalum pentoxide”,

O “tantalum pentoxide”, 1293ppm Nb 2 O 5 “niobium pentoxide”,

O “niobium pentoxide”, 181ppm HfO 2 “hafnium oxide”,

“hafnium oxide”, 98ppm Ga 2 O 3 “gallium oxide”,

O “gallium oxide”, Mineralisation average from surface to 195m downhole.



Drill DX-02 was collared approximately 505m to the east of the Hill Zone 22.3MT @ 0.33% TREO Maiden Mineral Resource.

Drill Hole D306-13

Drilled vertically to 328m from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths Mineralisation averaging:

4539ppm (0.45% TREO) (“including averaged heavy rare HREO of 27%”),

1.7% ZrO 2 “zirconium oxide”,

“zirconium oxide”, 2479ppm Nb 2 O 5 “niobium pentoxide”,

O “niobium pentoxide”, “Gallium oxide” was not assayed,

Mineralisation average from surface to 328m downhole.



Drill collar approximately 400 m to the east of the Fjord 22.6MT @ 0.43% TREO Maiden Mineral Resource.

Drill Hole DX-01

Drilled vertically to 338m from surface and intersected high - grade rare earths and oxides averaging:

4209.22ppm (0.42% TREO) (“including averaged heavy rare HREO of 24.45%”),

2.45% ZrO 2 “zirconium oxide”,

“zirconium oxide”, 73ppm Ta 2 O 5 “tantalum pentoxide”,

O “tantalum pentoxide”, 1174.06ppm Nb 2 O 5 “niobium pentoxide”,

O “niobium pentoxide”, 266.45ppm HfO 2 “hafnium oxide”,

“hafnium oxide”, 103.03ppm Ga 2 O 3 “gallium oxide”,

O “gallium oxide”, Mineralisation average from surface to 338m downhole.



DX-01 was collared within the Hill Zone 22.3MT @ 0.33% TREO Maiden Mineral Resource.

Drill Hole D7-14

Angle drilled at 60⁰ east to 243m from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths mineralisation averaging:

4437.54ppm (0.44% TREO) (“including averaged heavy rare HREO of 28%”),

1.78% ZrO 2 “zirconium oxide”,

“zirconium oxide”, 83ppm Ta 2 O 5 “tantalum pentoxide”,

O “tantalum pentoxide”, 1496ppm Nb 2 O 5 “niobium pentoxide”,

O “niobium pentoxide”, 351ppm HfO 2 “hafnium oxide”,

“hafnium oxide”, Ga 2 O 3 “gallium oxide” was not assayed,

O “gallium oxide” was not assayed, Mineralisation average from surface to 243m downhole



Deep Drill Hole Results

As announced by the Company on 18 March 2025, the Company is currently re-assaying historical pulps stored in Perth and Greenland from some of the existing 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2024 drill, rock chip and bulk sampling for confirmation and check assay reconciliation.

These newly released deep hole results present a compelling opportunity for the Company to increase the existing MRE of 45MT @ 0.38% TREO over the Tanbreez Hill Zone and Fjord Deposit with infill and extension drilling between all historical diamond and RC drill holes (see Figure 2 and 3 and Table2).

The newly released Diamond drill hole results from for DDH001-13 drilled to 51.5m, DDH003-13 drilled to 52m, DDH009-13 drilled to 64m, DDH-012-13 drilled to 80m, DDH015A-13 drilled to 72m and DDH15B-13 drilled to 40m were drilled in 2013 (see figures 4,5,6).

Today’s announcement reports assay results confirm deep and highly mineralised TREO for each drill hole ranging from 0.39% to 0.47% containing 26% HREO hosted within the vast Kakortokite rock and over the maiden Fjord Deposit MRE 22.6MT @ 0.43% TREO including 26% HREO (See Table 1).

The vast Kakortokite host rock of approximately 4.7 BT containing the Maiden 45MT Mineral Resource Estimate. The Company states that there is no guarantee the entire 4.7 billion tonne host contains economic Mineralisation.

The drill holes results averages for TREO and HREO, from surface correlate almost identical results for TREO, HREE including metal oxides of tantalum, niobium, zirconium, hafnium and gallium to the drilling results reported in drill holes A1-24, D7-14, DX-01, DX-02 and D7-14 with average TREO 0.43% with 26.9% HREO.

Drill holes DDH003-13, DDH15B-13, DDH009-13, and DDH001-13 were terminated kakortokite containing greater than 5000ppm TREO Mineralisation at the bottom of the respective drill holes (see figures 4,5,6).

Drill holes DDH015A-13 and DDH012-13 were terminated in a mix zone of kakortokite and basal rock unit of Tephri-Phonolite containing less than 2000ppm TREO Mineralisation (see figures 4,5,6).

Gallium Results

The gallium oxide Ga 2 O 3 mineralisation assay results range from low to high is 98ppm to 102ppm for 6 of the 10 drillholes published to date.

Drill holes D306-13, DDH-15A-13, DDH 009-1 and DDH 003-13 were not assayed for gallium, tantalum and niobium in 2013 and samples from existing pulp will be submitted to ALS Metallurgical in Perth for assaying in the coming months.

ALS Metallurgical will also assay existing sample pulp for gallium for the 2024 and 2025 drill holes with results that will be published in the coming months.

The gallium oxide results for all diamond holes published to date may add a vital credit to the TREO-HREO mixed concentrate adding to the project’s economic status.





Figure 1 Drill hole collar positions for the newly released deep diamond holes and lengths between drill holes DX-02 to A1-24 to DX-02 of approximately 2320m in a straight and width of 372m width between DDH 003-13.





Figure 2 Drill hole collar positions for the newly released deep diamond holes in the Fjord Deposit area with the average assay results from surface.

Stratigraphic Column and New Cross Sections

The Company recently published a stratigraphic cross section that was originally drafted in 2014 (by the previous sole owner Rimbal Pty Ltd) to log the stratigraphy and to estimate the potential resource at depth by outlining the thickness into the mineralised Kakortokite host rock (see Figure 3).

The Company recently published a further stratigraphic cross section and today announces three new cross sections showing deep Mineralisation within the existing Fjord Deposit (MRE of 23.6MT @ 0.42 TREO) from the newly released drill hole results (see Table 2 and 3).

The cross sections were generated from drill hole assay results for the drill holes DDH001-13, DDH003-13, DDH009-13, DDH012-13, DDH015A-13 and DDH15B-13 indicating the consistent grade of TREO and HREO mineralisation from surface to the bottom of each drill hole. (see Figures 4,5,6).

The stratigraphic cross section was generated from drill hole assay data from drill holes DX-02 D306-13, A1-24, D7-14 and DX-01and shows consistent grade uniformly contained with the host rock over significant depth, length and width (See Figure 1).

By incorporating the existing data from the stratigraphic cross section and the drill results cross sections the Company remains confident mineralisation may extend from the Hill Zone Deposit into the Fjord Deposit and further 2025 infill drilling is expected confirm a resource upgrade.





Figure 3: Deep Diamond Hole intersections containing high grade TREO average mineralisation from surface to 195m vertical depth in hole DX-01, and to 338m vertical depth in 306-013.The approximate dimensions between reference points from B-D between drillholes DX-01 and 306-13 is 1300m in length and 372m width.













Figures 4,5 & 6 The drillhole intersections projects the current and potential mineralisation through the kakortokite host rock.



About Critical Metals Corp

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the net present value, economic viability and prospects of the Tanbreez Project, the expected rare earth metal supply located and recoverable in the Tanbreez Project, the timing and completion of additional studies and operations related to the Tanbreez Project, as well as financial position, financial performance, business strategy, expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3ef4814-e0b2-4f3e-8d83-3313252adc66

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de66dbad-789d-4a01-ad4e-5d5a8219111d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a57a6950-d4b1-40ce-98fe-ec9644f4384d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42273e89-34eb-4e12-a986-de382723f758

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ccf2cac-10ae-4d9a-9132-ca9558fe8faa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1983a849-d6a4-425c-9288-49265a6517cf

