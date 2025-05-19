Submit Release
Nuvini Group Announces Participation in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a leading acquirer of private B2B SaaS companies in Latin America, today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Conference being held on May 21-22, 2025.

Nuvini Chief Executive Officer and Founder Pierre Schurmann will present virtually on Thursday, May 22 at 8:30a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can be accessed here and through the Company’s investor relations website.

Additionally, management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Nuvini’s management please contact your Sidoti conference representative or reach out to investor relations at NVNI@mzgroup.us.

About Nuvini
Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America’s leading private serial acquirer of B2B SaaS companies. The company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation. By fostering an entrepreneurial environment, Nuvini enables its portfolio companies to scale and maintain leadership within their respective industries. The company’s long-term vision is to buy, retain, and create value through strategic partnerships and operational expertise.

Investor Relations Contact
Sofia Toledo
ir@nuvini.co

MZ North America
NVNI@mzgroup.us


