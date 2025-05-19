Respira Therapeutics Announces Late-breaking Presentation of RT234 Phase 2b PAH Clinical Trial Results at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respira Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing RT234 (vardenafil inhalation powder) as the first therapy that pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients can utilize on an as-needed (pro re nata or PRN) basis to acutely increase exercise tolerance and reduce exertional symptoms, today announced that the Company will present results from its recently-completed RT234 Phase 2b CPET trial in PAH patients in a late-breaking session at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference, taking place from May 16th through 21st, in San Francisco, California.

Title: A Single Dose of RT234, Vardenafil Inhaled via the Axial Oscillating Sphere Dry Powder Inhaler (AOS™ DPI), Acutely Improves Exercise Capacity and Reduces Dyspnea in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Patients (WHO Group 1 PH) - Results From the Open-label Phase 2b CPET (Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing) Study (NCT04266197)

Presenter: Raymond L. Benza, M.D.

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Session Time: 2:15 – 4:15 pm PDT

Presentation Time: 2:39 – 2:51 pm PDT

Session: C93 Advances in Interstitial Lung Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: Uncovering Novel Mechanisms, Targeted Therapies, and Personalized Approaches

Location: Room 3000/3002/3004 (West Building, Level 3), Moscone Center

About Respira Therapeutics and RT234

Respira Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing RT234 (vardenafil inhalation powder) as the first therapy that (PAH) patients can utilize on an as-needed (pro re nata or PRN) basis to acutely improve exercise tolerance, reduce exertional symptoms and thereby increase participation in routine daily activities of daily living and quality of life. RT234 incorporates novel and proprietary dry-powder formulation and inhaler technologies, including Respira’s Axial Oscillating Sphere Dry Powder Inhaler (AOS™-DPI), which maximize drug delivery to the distal lung.

