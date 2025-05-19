Preferred Hotels & Resorts Announces 2025 Awards of Excellence at the Preferred Global Conference in Singapore

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2025 Preferred Awards of Excellence. The awards were presented on May 15 at The Fullerton Bay Hotel at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Preferred Global Conference. Guided by the vision and brand ethos of “Believe in Travel,” these awards celebrate hotels that go above and beyond excellence in luxury and service. They honor properties that challenge convention and redefine the guest experience through innovation and creativity. This recognition reflects the dynamic nature of hospitality, where staying ahead means continuously adapting to the evolving aspirations of today’s travelers.

“It is a true honor to recognize the recipients of the 2025 Awards of Excellence — remarkable hoteliers whose passion, innovation, and unwavering commitment to independent hospitality are shaping the future of our industry," said Lindsey Ueberroth, Chief Executive Officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "Their innovation, dedication, and pursuit of excellence not only set new benchmarks for luxury and service but also serve as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact travel has on individuals and communities worldwide. I am proud to recognize their contributions, which inspire us all to embrace the possibilities of the future, continue raising the standard for what hospitality can achieve, and build authority as a leading voice on the state of the luxury travel market."

The 2025 Preferred Global Conference took place from May 13–15 in Singapore, hosted at two iconic members of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ prestigious Legend Collection — The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and its sister property, The Fullerton Bay Hotel. The conference concluded with a closing ceremony and awards presentation on May 15 at The Fullerton Bay Hotel. Celebrated among an audience of more than 320 hospitality industry leaders, renowned speakers, media, and independent hoteliers from around the world, the awards highlighted the innovative approaches shaping the future of the independent hotel sector. The event underscored the brand’s ongoing commitment to its “Believe in Travel” vision, with a focus on elevating the guest experience and driving meaningful, positive change across the industry.

2025 Preferred Awards of Excellence

The Preferred Awards of Excellence recognize member hotels that exemplify excellence within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts global portfolio and inspire the global travel community to pursue #ThePreferredLife. Spanning from New Hotel of the Year to I Prefer Hotel of the Year, the following member properties and hoteliers within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts were honored this year:

Hotelier of the Year: Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO of The Leela Palaces. Hotels and Resorts

Hotel of the Year – Overall: Castelfalfi (Montaione, Italy), Legend Collection

Hotel of the Year – United States & Canada: The Global Ambassador (Phoenix, United States), Legend Collection

Hotel of the Year – Latin America (Mexico, Central, & South America): Rancho Santana (Tola, Nicaragua), L.V.X. Collection

Hotel of the Year – Europe: The Alpina Gstaad (Alpina, Switzerland), Legend Collection

Hotel of the Year – Asia Pacific: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel (Singapore), Legend Collection

Hotel of the Year – South Asia, Middle East and Africa: Al Habtoor Palace (Dubai), Legend Collection

New Hotel of the Year – Resort: MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa (Sonoma, United States), L.V.X. Collection

New Hotel of the Year – City Center: The RuMa Hotel & Residences (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), Lifestyle Collection

I Prefer Hotel of the Year: Biltmore Hotel (Coral Gables, United States), L.V.X. Collection

Shiji ReviewPro Award for Online Reputation Management: ATELIER Playa Mujeres (Cancun, Mexico) L.V.X. Collection

To qualify for nominations, hotels are required to rank among the top in their region as part of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance program – which includes third party on-site inspections and real-time guest feedback from the world’s top consumer review sites – and actively demonstrate strong engagement in their partnership with the Preferred Hotels & Resort’s brand. From the pool of qualified hotels, the brand’s team of regional leaders draw a shortlist across categories with the awards committee, chaired by the Ueberroth Family, selecting the winners.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its four global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Kate Calciano Coordinator, Public Relations Preferred Hotels & Resorts Beyond Green Office: + 1 646-465-9786 Mobile: +1 929-215-6608 kcalciano@preferredhotels.com kcalciano@staybeyondgreen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.