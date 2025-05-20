Prescription Dermatological Drugs Global Market Set to Soar to $40.38 Billion by 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prescription dermatological drugs market size has grown robustly in recent years and shows promise to continue this growth trajectory. By 2025, the market is projected to be worth $40.38 billion, up from $37.77 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. The growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of skin disorders, the increased awareness of skin health, the growth in dermatology clinics, an expanding geriatric population, a rise in healthcare spending, and increase in R&D investments.

Why Is The Prescription Dermatological Drugs Market Experiencing Robust Growth?

The prevalence of dermatological conditions is on the rise, and it is largely responsible for driving the growth of this market. Dermatological conditions are disorders of the skin, hair, or nails -for example, eczema, psoriasis, and acne- which require medical treatment to manage symptoms effectively. Increasing exposure to environmental pollutants, lifestyle changes, and rising stress levels are all contributing to an increased prevalence of these dermatological conditions. Prescription dermatological drugs play a crucial role in managing these conditions, offering targeted treatments that help alleviate symptoms and improve long-term skin health.

Who are the Key Players and What Recent Advancements Have Been Made In The Prescription Dermatological Drugs Market?

Major companies operating in this market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan NV, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Cadila Health Care Limited, Leo Pharma A/S, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Almirall S.A., and DermBiont Inc. These industry giants have been focusing their efforts on the development of innovative treatments, such as prurigo nodularis, to address unmet medical needs and offer more effective solutions for patients suffering from chronic and challenging skin conditions.

How Is The Prescription Dermatological Drugs Market Segmented?

The prescription dermatological drugs market is segmented on the lines of Drug Class, Indication, and Distribution Channel.

1 By Drug Class: Corticosteroids, Retinoids, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Antifungal Agents, Antibiotics, and other Drug Classes

2 By Indication: Acne, Psoriasis, Dermatitis, Fungal Skin Infections, and other Indications

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and other Distribution Channels.

Subsegments are clubbed under each Drug Class:

1 Corticosteroids: Topical Corticosteroids, Oral Corticosteroids, Injectable Corticosteroids

2 Retinoids: Topical Retinoids, Oral Retinoids

3 Calcineurin Inhibitors: Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors, Oral Calcineurin Inhibitors

4 Antifungal Agents: Topical Antifungals, Oral Antifungals

5 Antibiotics: Topical Antibiotics, Oral Antibiotics.

How Is The Prescription Dermatological Drugs Market Distributed Across Different Regions?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the prescription dermatological drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

