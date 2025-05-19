Renowned IO Economist Professor B. Douglas Bernheim Affiliates with Compass Lexecon 

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that B. Douglas Bernheim, the Edward Ames Edmonds Professor of Economics at Stanford University, has affiliated with its subsidiary Compass Lexecon.

Dr. Bernheim is an expert in industrial organization, mergers, behavioral economics, game theory and financial economics. Throughout his career, he has distinguished himself as a highly sought-after expert witness who has testified in many of the most important antitrust, regulation, competition economics and economic damages cases in recent history. He has also presented expert analysis and testimony before the Federal Communications Commission, U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission and various federal courts.

“We are thrilled that Professor Bernheim has joined our global team of more than 700 professionals,” said Compass Lexecon President and Chairman Daniel R. Fischel. “His knowledge of economics and extensive experience as an expert witness will add tremendous value to our client offerings and builds on our foundation of world-class academics.”

In addition to his experience as an expert witness, Dr. Bernheim is an accomplished author, having published dozens of articles in leading academic journals, including the American Economic Review, Econometrica, Journal of Political Economy, Quarterly Journal of Economics and the Review of Economic Studies. He has also authored four books, including the Handbook of Behavioral Economics – Foundations and Applications, and Microeconomics, a widely used textbook.

Dr. Bernheim has received numerous awards and fellowships for his contributions to economics, including an honorary doctorate from the University of Zurich, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Research Fellowship and the 2022 Exeter Prize for his paper “What motivates paternalism? An experimental study.”

Commenting on his affiliation, Dr. Bernheim added, “It is critical to take an evidence-based approach to resolve today’s issues. I look forward to working alongside the deep roster of experts at Compass Lexecon as we help provide clarity and insight concerning the most complex challenges our clients face.”

Dr. Bernheim’s affiliation builds upon the recent growth of Compass Lexecon and follows the appointments of Alexander White as a Senior Vice President and 20 academic affiliates over the past six months. These additions strengthen the firm's capabilities across multiple practice areas, including Antitrust & Competition, Healthcare, Securities & Financial Markets, and Valuation.

About Compass Lexecon

As a leading global economic consulting firm, Compass Lexecon has been involved in a broad spectrum of matters related to competition, economics and finance – providing critical insight to its law firm, corporate, and government clients in legal and regulatory proceedings, strategic decisions and public policy debates across all industries.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.