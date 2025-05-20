Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Satellite-Based Earth Observation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high growth period of the satellite-based earth observation market has been marked by a substantial increase in value. Forecasted growth for the satellite-based earth observation market has been projected to reach $7.09 billion in 2025, up from $6.55 billion in 2024. This impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3% can be chalked up to a range of contributing factors including investments in space programs by various governments, a growing need for environmental monitoring, increasing applications in agriculture and forestry, demand for disaster management solutions, and an expanding need for defense and intelligence applications.

Where Is The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Headed In The Future?

According to The Business Research Company’s latest report, this market is set to see continued strong growth in the foreseeable future, with projections showing a market worth of $9.53 billion in 2029, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. This impending growth can be attributed to the accelerating demand for geospatial data analytics, rising adoption of satellite-based services by commercial industries, increased needs for climate change monitoring, the expansion of satellite constellations, and the development of small, earth-observing satellites.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market?

One key defining feature of the forecasted period is set to be the increasing number of satellite launches. An essential aspect of our increasingly advanced civilization, satellites, which are devices launched into orbit around Earth or another celestial body, serve a multitude of purposes like navigation, scientific research, and data collection. Equipped with special sensors, these satellites monitor and capture images of the Earth's surface, which can then be utilized for a multitude of purposes, such as weather forecasting and environmental and climate change monitoring.

Who Are The Key Players In The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market?

Major companies operating in the satellite-based earth observation market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corp., Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Thales Group, and others. These industry leaders play a crucial role in the market’s development through their innovative offerings. For example, a current trend reveals companies developing advanced products such as the Air Quality Control Instrument, which can monitor major air pollutants in high spatial resolution.

How Is The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Segmented?

The satellite-based earth observation market can be segmented into categories such as:

- By Product Type: Earth Observation EO Data, Value Added Services

- By Satellite Orbit: Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit

- By Technology: Optical, Synthetic Aperture Radar

- By Payload Type: Satellite Communications SATCOM, Electro-Optical Or Infra-Red EO Or IR, Communication, Imaging, Navigation

- By End-User: Defense And Intelligence, Infrastructure And Engineering, Agriculture, Energy And Power, Other End-Users

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market?

North America has been recorded as the largest region for the satellite-based earth observation market in 2024. However, this landscape spans across the globe, covering areas like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

