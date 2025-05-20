Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Satellite-Based Earth Observation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high growth period of the satellite-based earth observation market has been marked by a substantial increase in value. Forecasted growth for the satellite-based earth observation market has been projected to reach $7.09 billion in 2025, up from $6.55 billion in 2024. This impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3% can be chalked up to a range of contributing factors including investments in space programs by various governments, a growing need for environmental monitoring, increasing applications in agriculture and forestry, demand for disaster management solutions, and an expanding need for defense and intelligence applications.

Where Is The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Headed In The Future?
According to The Business Research Company’s latest report, this market is set to see continued strong growth in the foreseeable future, with projections showing a market worth of $9.53 billion in 2029, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. This impending growth can be attributed to the accelerating demand for geospatial data analytics, rising adoption of satellite-based services by commercial industries, increased needs for climate change monitoring, the expansion of satellite constellations, and the development of small, earth-observing satellites.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12553&type=smp

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market?
One key defining feature of the forecasted period is set to be the increasing number of satellite launches. An essential aspect of our increasingly advanced civilization, satellites, which are devices launched into orbit around Earth or another celestial body, serve a multitude of purposes like navigation, scientific research, and data collection. Equipped with special sensors, these satellites monitor and capture images of the Earth's surface, which can then be utilized for a multitude of purposes, such as weather forecasting and environmental and climate change monitoring.

Who Are The Key Players In The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market?
Major companies operating in the satellite-based earth observation market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corp., Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Thales Group, and others. These industry leaders play a crucial role in the market’s development through their innovative offerings. For example, a current trend reveals companies developing advanced products such as the Air Quality Control Instrument, which can monitor major air pollutants in high spatial resolution.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-based-earth-observation-global-market-report

How Is The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Segmented?
The satellite-based earth observation market can be segmented into categories such as:
- By Product Type: Earth Observation EO Data, Value Added Services
- By Satellite Orbit: Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit
- By Technology: Optical, Synthetic Aperture Radar
- By Payload Type: Satellite Communications SATCOM, Electro-Optical Or Infra-Red EO Or IR, Communication, Imaging, Navigation
- By End-User: Defense And Intelligence, Infrastructure And Engineering, Agriculture, Energy And Power, Other End-Users

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market?
North America has been recorded as the largest region for the satellite-based earth observation market in 2024. However, this landscape spans across the globe, covering areas like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-telecommunication-resellers-global-market-report

Satellite Antenna Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-antenna-global-market-report

Satellite Internet Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-internet-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has developed a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can gain the information you need to stay ahead of the game.

Contact us at:
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Americas +1 3156230293
Asia +44 2071930708
Europe +44 2071930708
Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 12,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Ferrochrome Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034
Global Flood Barrier Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034
Professional Services Global Market Report 2025: A Comprehensive Analysis and Future Outlook
View All Stories From This Author