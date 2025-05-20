Global Antivirus Software Market To Reach $5.52 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.9%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Antivirus Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antivirus software market has been exhibiting steady growth over recent years. The size of the market is projected to rise from $4.13 billion in 2024 to $4.23 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 2.4%. This growth can be attributed to the rise in cybersecurity threats, increased connectivity and internet usage, data privacy concerns, business and financial risks, and issues surrounding government and regulatory compliance.

What are the future projections for the antivirus software market size?

Strong growth in the antivirus software market is expected to continue over the next few years, reaching $5.52 billion in 2029 and reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. This growth can be attributed to the rise in ransomware and advanced persistent threats APTs, developments in endpoint security, and ongoing IoT security concerns. Major trends set to emerge within the forecast period include ransomware protection and mitigation, mobile security solutions, security automation and orchestration, identity protection and phishing prevention, regulatory compliance and data privacy features.

What are the primary growth drivers in the antivirus software market?

An increasing number of cyber-attacks are expected to serve as a significant catalyst for the growth of this market. Cyberattacks are attempts made in cyberspace designed to disrupt, disable, destroy, or manipulate a computer or other device intentionally. There has been a recent increase in hacking and data breaches in computers, laptops, and mobiles using viruses or malware. Antivirus software can block or prevent the virus/malware from entering the device, thereby helping to prevent cyberattacks.

Who are the key industry players in the antivirus software market?

Several leading companies operate within the antivirus software market. These include Tencent Holdings Limited, Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, McAfee LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd., Bitdefender S.R.L., CrowdStrike Inc., Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, Avast Software s.r.o., and many more.

What emerging trends are shaping the antivirus software market?

One emerging trend observed in the antivirus software market is that more companies are adopting a strategic partnership approach to protect their customers online. These partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How is the global antivirus software market segmented?

The antivirus software market is segmented by type, with subcategories including Computers split into Desktop Antivirus Software, Laptop Antivirus Software, Enterprise Antivirus Solutions, Tablets Android Tablet Antivirus Software, iOS Tablet Antivirus Software, and Smartphones Android Phone Antivirus Software, iOS Phone Antivirus Software, Mobile Security Suites, among other types. This market is also segmented by operating system and end-user categories.

What are the regional insights into the antivirus software market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the antivirus software market. Europe was the second-largest region in terms of antivirus software market share. Other regions covered in the antivirus software market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

