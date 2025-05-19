“A sense of belonging” – Oliver’s story

Having a sport and doing exercise is an important part of my life. I’m fully aware that exercise and sport will not ‘cure’ me or make my symptoms disappear. However, sport and exercise can give me a safety net and a break from my symptoms.

It isn’t all good - there have been times when I’ve struggled with auditory and visual hallucinations whilst playing or training for wheelchair rugby league, so much so that I’ve had to come off the pitch. I struggle a lot with my anxiety before kick off in matches. However, once the match starts, my anxiety often reduces and the hallucinations become a bit more manageable.

My complex PTSD can also flare up with the contact nature of the game - shirts can get pulled against my neck, my arms accidentally grabbed, which can trigger memories from being restrained whilst sectioned. I know that this is a contact sport, so I only get triggered occasionally and it doesn’t stop me from playing. It is definitely something I can prepare myself for.