Rising Demand For Natural Gas And Oil Boosts Industry Growth: Key Driver Transforming The Offshore Drilling

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Offshore Drilling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The offshore drilling market size has significantly increased in recent years, growing from $33.53 billion in 2024 to $36.43 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. This significant growth could be attributed to a variety of factors, including significant deepwater discoveries, the development of cutting-edge offshore infrastructure, increased energy consumption driven by economic growth, depletion of onshore reserves, and the availability of a skilled labor force.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Offshore Drilling Market?

Forecasts indicate sustained strong growth in the offshore drilling market over the next few years. Expected to reach $50.08 billion by 2029, this sector is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%. The anticipated growth can be attributed to strong investment in offshore drilling boosting energy security, improvements in supply chain logistics, access to funding and investment, climate change policies and the adoption of more robust safety standards.

Another significant driver of growth in the offshore drilling market is the rising demand for natural gas and oil. These fossil fuels, which play a critical role in the global energy supply, are primary energy sources for heating, electricity generation, and transportation.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18414&type=smp

Who Are The Key Players In The Offshore Drilling Market?

Major players in the offshore drilling market include Schlumberger NV, Baker Hughes Company, Halliburton Company, Saipem S.p.A., NOV Inc., TechnipFMC plc, and China Oilfield Services Limited.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/offshore-drilling-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Offshore Drilling Market?

In a bid to maintain a competitive edge, major companies in the offshore drilling market are focusing on integrating robotics and artificial intelligence AI with their drilling solutions. Robotics and AI, which involve the use of automated machines and advanced algorithms to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence and dexterity, are becoming increasingly prevalent in the industry.

How Is The Offshore Drilling Market Segmented?

The offshore drilling market can be categorized based on several factors:

• Services: Contract Drilling, Directional Drilling, Logging While Drilling, and Measurement While Drilling

• Platforms: Jack-Up Rigs, Floating, Semisubmersibles, Drillships, and Other Platforms

• Applications: Ultra-Deep Water Drilling, Shallow Water Drilling, and Deep Water Drilling

Subsegments further break down the market:

• Contract Drilling: Jack-Up Rig Drilling, Semi-Submersible Rig Drilling, Drillship Drilling, and Floating Production Storage and Offloading FPSO Drilling

• Directional Drilling: Horizontal Drilling, Extended Reach Drilling ERD, Multi-Lateral Drilling, and Underbalanced Drilling

• Logging While Drilling: Real-Time Data Logging, Reservoir Evaluation, Wellbore Imaging, and Formation Evaluation

• Measurement While Drilling: Wellbore Positioning, Drilling Performance Monitoring, and Geosteering

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Offshore Drilling Market?

Asia-Pacific dominated the offshore drilling market in 2024. The locations covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports -

Offshore Support Vessel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/offshore-support-vessel-global-market-report

Offshore Wind Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/offshore-wind-global-market-report

Offshore Decommissioning Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/offshore-decommissioning-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.