Global Marine And Ports Construction Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

It will grow to $92.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The marine and ports construction market has been displaying strong growth in recent years. From $66.7 billion in 2024, the market value is set to rise by 6.4%, hitting $70.99 billion in 2025. Factors fueling this growth include strong economic growth in emerging markets, heightened seaborne trade activities, ongoing expansion and modernization of existing ports, and increasing world trade activities.

Given this burgeoning growth, what does the future hold for the marine and ports construction market?

In the coming years, the market is set to expand more robustly. Its expected valuation will be $92.16 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. Key drivers of this growth include favorable governmental investments, escalating construction of new ports, burgeoning tourism sector, and a growing global population. The forecast period is also expected to be marked by several significant trends, including zero-carbon port terminals development, new facility expansions, utilization of innovative machines and equipment for port construction, an increase in partnerships and collaborations, and further investments to enhance market growth.

In terms of key market drivers, what's propelling growth in the marine and ports construction sector?

The answer lies in the surge in demand for maritime trade, expected to bolster the growth of the marine and port construction markets. Maritime trade, the transportation of goods across international borders between two countries, is a cost-effective and efficient method of goods transportation. Ports, situated near bodies of water like seas, oceans, and rivers, provide space for ships to load and unload cargo and passengers. As the construction of major maritime infrastructure rises, it's anticipated that an increase in maritime trade will significantly impact the market growth.

Delving into the industry landscape, who are major players in the marine and ports construction market?

China Communications Construction Co Ltd, Grupo ACS, China State Construction Engineering Construction Co Ltd, Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co Ltd, Strabag SE, DEME Group, Ningbo Zhoushan Port Company Limited, Boskalis and Bechtel Corporation, along with McCarthy Building Companies Inc, China Merchants Group, The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, Keller, TAMS Group, SMC Marine, Coastwide Civil, Geomarine, Teo Marine Limited, Vinci Construction Maritime et Fluvial, and Heerema Marine Contractors are some of the prominent names operating in the market.

What are the Emerging trends in marine and ports construction market?

Emerging trends in this market underline the focus of companies on developing zero-carbon port terminals to curb carbon emissions. For instance, in December 2023, APM Terminals, a Netherlands-based shipping company, partnered with DP World, a UAE-based logistics company, to launch the Zero Emission Port Alliance at COP28. The alliance aims to fast-track the use of battery-electric container handling equipment BE-CHE in ports, emphasizing its affordability, accessibility, and interoperability.

How Is The Marine And Ports Construction Market Segmented?

The marine and ports construction market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Port Type: Sea Port, Inland Port, Other Types

2 By Construction Mode: Old Port Upgrade, New Port Construct

3 By Application: Dredging, Breakwater Construction, Wharf or Jetty Construction, Docks, Berths, Terminals, Other Applications

Subsegments include:

1 By Sea Port: Container Terminals, Bulk Cargo Terminals, Passenger Terminals

2 By Inland Port: Intermodal Freight Terminals, River Ports, Rail or Truck Transfer Facilities

3 By Other Types: Marinas, Fishing Ports, Special-Purpose Ports

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Marine And Ports Construction Market?

In terms of regional coverage, North America was the largest region in the marine and port construction market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

