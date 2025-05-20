The Substation Automation Global Market to Surpass $54.66 Billion by 2029

Substation Automation Global Market Report 2025

The substation automation market size has witnessed robust growth in recent years. It is predicted to surge from $35.9 billion in 2024 to $38.12 billion in 2025. This increase represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%.

What Is The Future Projection For The Substation Automation Market Size?

The substation automation market size is anticipated to observe potent expansion in the upcoming years. It is slated to escalate to $54.66 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. Market growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors like rising diabetes and obesity rates, a growing aging population, e-commerce development, educational campaigns around sugar awareness, sustainability considerations, and an increased interest in plant-based diets. The forecast period also introduces key trends like innovative flavor profiles, clean label and natural ingredients, packaging innovation, e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer sales, alongside personalization and customization.

What Are The Key Drivers For The Substation Automation Market Growth?

Despite available data being low nan, it's clear that various factors have contributed significantly to the growth seen in the substation automation market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Substation Automation Market?

Prominent companies operating in the substation automation market comprise Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Black & Veatch Holdings Company, Valiant Communications, and ABB Limited.

What Are The Headline Trends In The Substation Automation Market?

A major trend gaining popularity in the substation automation market is the increasing digitization of substation automation systems. Market leaders are focusing their efforts on developing digitized substation automation systems, equipped to monitor and analyze the electrical power grid system in real time.

How Is The Substation Automation Market Segmented?

The market is segmented based on component into Hardware and Software. Based on rated voltage, the market is categorized into Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, and High Voltage. The market is further divided by communication into Optical Fiber Communication Channel, Power Line Communication Channel, Copper Wire Communication Channel, Ethernet, and Other Communication. The market segmentation by module includes Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition SCADA, Intelligent Electronic Devices IED, Communication Network, and Other Module. The substation Automation market also has segments based on end-user industry namely Utilities, Steel, Oil And Gas, Mining, and Transportation.

What's The Global Picture Of The Substation Automation Market?

In 2024, North America commandeered the largest region in the substation automation market. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the quickest growing region in the global substation automation market. The substation automation market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

